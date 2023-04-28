So, I've been prompted to write this open letter to the editor. I pray that ears are opened to hear my message as I throw myself onto the third rail. People, our leadership mostly, do not want to hear this, but we need to hear it, we need to talk about it, and we NEED to LIVE IT.
Republicans believe in smaller government and lower taxes. Mississippi, with a Republican supermajority, takes over 40% of our budget from the federal government. Mississippi is a welfare state. Our elected officials brag about bringing more and more federal dollars to DeSoto County as a trophy, a free-for-all.
Our RINO "Republican leadership" in DeSoto County pokes fun at real conservatives and brags about bringing $500,000 of additional funding for tennis courts that was added into federal funding for a highway expansion without even asking for it. Our “leadership” needs to consider the broader implications of their frivolous actions. While looting the federal government, they never consider the bloated & overspent state of the union today and what an economic fall means for our children.
If you haven't noticed, the federal government is in the midst of burning to the ground. With a federal debt of more than $31 TRILLION and another unspoken $187 TRILLION in unfunded liabilities, foreign strife with the Middle East, Russia, China, and the New unions of the Axis of Evil reforming against us, our economy, national security, borders, supply chains, etc are all under HEAVY attack.
There is a riot going on all around us, and our RINO "REPUBLICAN" political leadership is running into the burning businesses and running out with new shoes, TVs, and cash registers... it is the proverbial "Mostly Peaceful Protest," and our leadership is helping throw bricks and looting the stores instead of helping to control the destruction and taking responsibility.
Now is the time for our nation, states, and our local governments to constrict spending and look inward to secure our security against the coming storm. The term "think global, act local" comes to mind. We must take responsibility for our own actions. It may not be comfortable, but it will be hard as we must, for our posterity, make these cuts in spending. We need to think long-term.
At home, we do or should be taking reasonable measures to aid the security of our future. For emergencies, you should have an emergency fund, extra food, items for defense, water on hand, and an escape route if the house were to catch fire. We should be prepared for emergencies at home. On a state level, we need to be prepared for the storm headed our way. Our government should have the same mindset as we do in our home life. Prepare.
As our government is bringing new crushing controls into place like the Central Bank Digital Currency, Texas is establishing a bank based on gold backing again. Mississippi should be doing the same. Mississippi should be locking arms with other conservative states to protect the future of our children and grandchildren.
We need to cut taxes for working Mississippians. We need to abolish income taxes, grocery taxes and cut regulations on businesses to encourage new business, growth, and competition. These efforts will make Mississippi a destination state for companies and families fleeing Democrat strongholds like California, Washington, and other liberal states.
Our children are the single greatest investment we have. We need to focus on our children's education. Nationally, Mississippi is at or near dead last. We MUST make a quality investment in our children's future, that doesn't necessarily mean more money. It means a foundational system change. What we have is now failing our children, and there is no excuse.
Instead, we're building parks and tennis courts. Talk about arranging the deck chairs of the Titanic... The security of our posterity is at stake, and our political leadership is selling them into slavery for the sake of perceived comfort today.
We are in times that are quickly becoming worse than Jimmy Carter's 70s-era conditions. Those times demanded a Ronald Regan to pull us back from the brink. Now, it will take the Ronald Regan in all of us to do it. Republicans embracing leftist ideals of tax and spending, perpetual government growth, selling our sovereignty, and sacrificing our children & grandchildren's security for the sake of comfort today IS NOT THE WAY TO FIX THIS NATION.
It starts locally. Mississippi leadership should set the example of fiscal responsibility. Mississippi should not be a welfare state. Using the excuse "I'm gonna' get mine" is an entitlement attitude I fully expect to hear from political leadership in Memphis. It's not something I expect to hear in Desoto County. RINO "Republican leadership" and hopefuls should be ashamed of what they are doing and/or condoning. The destruction of the consequences will fall on our children. If they aren't, they should switch parties to the one more closely aligned with their hearts and quit the deception of labeling themselves "Republican." They need to be transparent and own it.
Jamey Goodkind
Candidate, Mississippi House of Representatives District 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.