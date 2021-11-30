“And many other signs truly did Jesus in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book: But these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name.” (John 20:30–31)
January 8, 2000 Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills, 4th quarter 16 seconds left on the clock with the Bills to kick-off as they are ahead 16-15 in the AFC wild card game; as the teams are lining up for the kick-off, commentator Mike Keith says “Do the Titans have a miracle left in them” and then the kick, Lorenzo Neal catches the ball at the 25 yard line, hands it off to Frank Wycheck, Wycheck throws the ball across the field to Kevin Dyson, who would run the ball 75 yards for a touchdown and the Titans would win that game 22-16. Mike Keith would emphatically state “It is a Miracle! Tennessee has pulled a miracle!” There are miracles that have taken place in the past, and some of them are recorded for us in Scripture. God created the world by speaking it into existence, the Israelites were fed in wilderness because mana miraculously came up from the ground, Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead, Jesus fed five-thousand, and according to Mike Keith, Kevin Dyson running 75 yards in a football game can be added to these. Seems a bit blasphemous when we put into perspective, doesn’t it? What constitutes something be labeled a “miracle”? Do miracles exist today? There are many questions that could be asked about miracles, but let’s examine what the Bible says regarding this subject to gain a better understanding of it.
Existence When the term “miracle” is used it is used to describe “an event brought about by the power of God that is a temporary exception to the ordinary course of nature for the purpose of showing that God has acted in history.” Miracles are events that cannot be explained by nature, these are events that are immediate, they are never done to entertain, and are always done to bring glory to God. The Bible is filled with proof that miracles exist or did exists at one time. The creation of the world and everything in it is a result of God performing a miracle and speaking everything into existence (Genesis 1-2). God has performed many miracles and has an intended purpose for the miracles performed, which is to confirm/prove His Word. When Moses wondered who God was, God showed Moses through a miracle (Exodus 4:2ff.). When Pharaoh asked, “who is the Lord that I should obey His voice?” (Exodus 5:2), God would give Pharaoh ten miracles/plagues that would prove who God was. When Jesus proclaimed He was the Christ and performed miracles, He was doing so to confirm that He was the Messiah as He was saying and as the prophets in the past had spoken of Him. God the Father has performed miracles. The creation He has created for us to enjoy is truly miraculous (Psalm 89:5; Psalm 19:1). Jesus performed miracles. Some have estimated there are around forty miracles recorded in Scripture that Jesus performed. John wrote that not everything Jesus did was written or recorded for us in Scripture (John 21:25), but what is recorded is sufficient for us to make the astounding affirmation that He is the Son of the Living God, the Lamb of God that took away the sin of the world, and in Him we can have all confidence, and in Him we can trust and should obey. The Holy Spirit has performed miracles. The Holy Spirit was given to the apostles to “guide” them in “all truth”, to be the “Comforter” to the apostles to help them miraculously be taught all things and have all things brought to their remembrance (John 16:13; 14:26), and by the power of the Holy Spirit, the apostles would be able to cast out devils, speak in tongues, and perform miracles for the purpose of confirming the Word they preached (Mark 16:17-20).
Examples Some have stated if they were able to see a miracle then they would believe that God exists. Some people express their desires to have been able to see Jesus performing the many miracles He performed. To those that have made these statements, God has heard your requests and has granted access to see these miracles and has recorded them in Scripture so one can see them time and time again. It is of importance to remember the purpose of a miracle was to “reveal God’s power, majesty, and message”. There are many examples of miracles recorded in Scripture, just as we have already stated the creation of the world, and the plagues Pharaoh and Egypt faced. Elijah would prove that God is the God all should serve and obey, and the dominance of God over the idol gods was proven to 450 prophets of Baal (1 Kings 18). Jesus and His disciples (most of whom were experienced fishermen) were in a ship and caught in a great storm, and as Jesus was sleeping through the storm, the disciples woke Him and He rebuked the wind and the raging water and calmed the sea, which caused the apostles to marvel at what manner of man He was (Luke 8:22-25). Many followed Jesus to hear His teaching and at one point they were found having nothing to eat so Jesus performed a miracle, providing enough food for five thousand people (Matt. 14:13-23). Jesus visited His friend, Lazarus, who had been dead four days, and by only speaking to him “Lazarus, come forth”, Lazarus walked out of the tomb (John 11:43). In these miracles, Jesus proved He has power over nature, physical life, and even over death, revealing the power and majesty of God.
Extent If God has performed miracles in the past, is He still performing them today? God has spoken on many occasions, telling everyone the times of miracles would cease. “But when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away.” (1 Corinthians 13:10). Chapters 12 through 14 of 1 Corinthians deal with the times of miracles coming to an end. The “perfect” (1 Cor. 13:10) is a reference to the completed Word of God. In the first century church there was a need for miraculous abilities, some had the gift of prophecy, some had the gift of knowledge, some had the gift of speaking different languages, but why did they have these gifts? There was no completed word of God at that time, the cannon of Scripture was not completed until John would receive the Revelation of Jesus on the isle of Patmos in the late 90’s; thus, the Word of God was only available in the autographs (scrolls and handwritten letters) and in earthen vessels (Christians with miraculous gifts of knowledge). The Word is in complete form today and the need for such gifts are non-existent as God’s Word has been revealed and confirmed to us.
“And many other signs truly did Jesus in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book: But these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name.” (John 20:30–31). There are many miracles that were performed that are not written, but we have enough written for us to believe and know with all assurance that God is powerful and mighty, and that Jesus is the Christ in whom we shall all trust and obey.
