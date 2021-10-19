Are you lonely? One can be alone without being lonely, and one can be lonely in a crowded room. Loneliness is a state of mind, an emotion brought on by feelings of separation from other people.
With everyone having cell phones, laptops, and other electronics at our fingertips, who could be lonely? But America is increasingly becoming a lonely and a divided nation with technology playing a part in the growing problem of loneliness. Covid19, government restrictions and fear have increased the reality of loneliness.
To put the growing problem of loneliness in perspective, consider these facts.
- Loneliness and social isolation can be as damaging to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day… and the problem is particularly acute among seniors, especially during holidays. According to Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) an agency of the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services (Published May 2021).
- Two in five Americans report that they sometimes or always feel their social relationships are not meaningful, and one in five say they feel lonely or socially isolated.
- More than a quarter of the U.S. population -- and 28 percent of older adults -- now live by themselves.
- Studies have shown, poor social relationships were associated with a 29 percent increase in risk of coronary heart disease and a 32 percent rise in the risk of stroke, (CareMore Health).
Loneliness is an emotionally dark and deep hole and when one falls victim to loneliness, there is no light, no sense of direction, no contact with others, no hope for anything different. I think Hell will be like this, lonely, no contact with others, no light, and no hope of change, terrifying!
Having grown up in church, pastoring two churches, and serving in the ministry of medicine, visiting thousands of people in nursing homes, hospitals, hospices, surgical centers, private residences, I have learned that above all the forms of pain, loneliness and regret are the greatest.
Churches spend a large part of their budget on ministries for those already a part of church, yet every Sunday, millions are in church with terrible feelings of loneliness. Unfortunately, churches do little to affect the feelings or circumstances of parishioners’ loneliness.
There are multiple reasons for the increase of loneliness. Many people suffer loneliness, believing it to be a weakness or even a sin and not knowing how or too afraid to live life differently. Too, people are so involved or overwhelmed with their own problems, they are unable to see the signs, warnings and causes of loneliness in others, compassion is seriously lacking in our culture.
Jesus certainly understood loneliness. “He was despised and rejected by men; a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief” (Isaiah 53:3). Jesus experienced loneliness.
While dying on the Cross, Jesus revealed His inner feeling, “My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me?” (Matthew 27:46). Jesus knew loneliness.
The writer of the letter to the Hebrews wrote, “For we do not have a high priest (Jesus) who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but One who has been tempted in all things as we are, yet without sin” (Hebrews 4:15). Jesus overcame loneliness.
When God created humans, He never intended for us to live lonely lives. God created humans to be in relationships that are healthy, stimulating, challenging, encouraging and all that is good. But because humans have fallen in sin – relationships fail, motives are not pure and loneliness takes root.
In a Psychology Today posted 18 February 2019, their first suggestion was to “Practice Self Kindness” this meant, (in their opinion) “... limit hurtful self-talk, take care of yourself, and just generally give yourself a break. Perhaps a walk-in nature or a day at the spa may be helpful or getting yourself into a self-kindness mood.” I disagree with Psychology Today’s suggestion.
May I suggest that if one is fighting loneliness, take the focus off oneself and serve others. Visit and volunteer at a local nursing home, the residents need you. Contact your local elementary school, read books to the little ones, schools desperately need volunteers. Volunteer in a church sponsored ministry, a mission, homeless shelter, the needs, and opportunities are limitless.
Write about your feelings – writing is a cathartic process and will help one understand and manage the feelings of loneliness and refocus on living instead of existing. Limit your time with social media.
Finally, read the Gospel letters of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John in the Bible. The life, experiences and teachings of Jesus will help you overcome your loneliness and regrets. Jesus addresses loneliness and regrets throughout His teachings and life. He can help you overcome your loneliness.
