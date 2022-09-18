“Recompense to no man evil for evil. Provide things honest in the sight of all men. If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men. Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord. Therefore if thine enemy hunger, feed him; if he thirst, give him drink: for in so doing thou shalt heap coals of fire on his head. Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:17–21)
I have heard “old folks” say many times that “this world is getting worse by the day” and “things were not as dangerous back in the day.” I am sure you may have heard many make these statements and maybe you have made these statements as well. When I was younger, I would hear these types of statements and “laugh it off” because I thought that was what older people were supposed to say, but I am finding, as I become the older person that makes those kinds of statements, that these were no laughing matters.
There was a time when the earth was filled with sin, and “God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” (Genesis 6:5), and because of their sin, God sent the flood, leaving only Noah and his family. Although we may not have reached that level of wickedness on this earth, as one reads the news headlines or scrolls through the news on social media, it is clearly seen that the days are filled with violence and sin.
Within just a matter of days, the Memphis area has been devastated with acts of violence. On September 2, a young lady was kidnapped, which led to a four-day hunt for her, ending in the body of this mother of two and schoolteacher being found murdered. On the night of September 7, a young man terrorized the city of Memphis as he senselessly shot people at random, posting live stream video on social media, which resulted in four people losing their lives, and many others being injured.
Sadly, this is not a couple of isolated incidents and there are plenty of news stories each night that report acts of violence, and lives being lost. With each news report, and every act of lunacy that is taking place I cannot help but to wonder, how much longer is this going to take place, and what can we do about it? Is there anything Christians can do to stop this nonsense? What should our reaction be to a hostile and violent world in which we live? What does the Scriptures tell us regarding this?
There have been acts of violence from the beginning. After reading of sin entering the world through Adam and Eve (Genesis 3), the next chapter in the Bible gives the account of Cain killing his brother, Abel (Genesis 4). Throughout the Old Testament, one can read of wars between nations, and blood that is shed because of evil deeds and wicked people. In the New Testament we read of Jesus coming to the earth to “seek and save the lost” (Luke 19:10), but the people murdered Him on the cross.
After Jesus purchased the church with the shedding of His blood (Acts 20:28), and the church was established (Acts 2), the violent acts of man did not cease, but the church became the target for much violence at the hands of many. It has been said that the Roman Emperor, Nero, would torture Christians for entertainment, and would burn Christians alive as he would use them to be his candles in his garden. The book of Revelation was written to a group of people that were facing tribulation and persecution. The book of 1 Peter addresses the suffering that Christians must endure, and those that are being persecuted are encouraged to “glorify God” in their suffering (1 Peter 4:16).
What can we do as “pilgrims and strangers on the earth” (1 Peter 2:11)? What can we do in response to the violence that is taking the lives of many? When Paul was writing the letter to the church at Rome, a group of people being persecuted and giving their lives for their faith, Paul, by Holy Spirit inspiration, encouraged to “live peaceably with all men” (Romans 12:18). I can only imagine this was not what some may have wanted to hear. Perhaps there were some then, or are some in the church now, that would like to have been instructed to take up arms and avenge the senseless acts that were taking place, but that was not the instruction given.
God, in His infinite wisdom, instructed the church to live a life that is peaceful. This, however, was not new information, but, followers of Jesus, the instruction was to follow the example Jesus left for us. The instruction was to recompense no man evil for evil, which is seen in the life of Jesus. When He was persecuted, He did not revile, when He suffered, He did not threaten, and when He was nailed to the cross, although He could have stopped the processes by His power, He endured, bore our sins on the cross, and in the process of doing such, prayed for the forgiveness of those that had committed these crimes (Luke 23:34).
Jesus had already given instruction to His followers on how to handle violence and instructed them how to react to such. “Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you. Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men. Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:11–16). Jesus instructs the church to continue glorifying God, even in the face of persecution, and this is the reminder the church in Rome was given.
In these times, the church needs to remember, we are the salt of the earth and the light of the world. The acts of violence that take place are taking place by people that need the Gospel, they need the blood of Jesus to cleanse them, and if we are not willing to be the example (by our lives and our teaching), who will? In these times, we need to pray fervently and work even harder to continue be the good this world needs and glorify God in all that we do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.