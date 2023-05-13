My intention is not to be morbid or discouraging but there is fascinating about reading the brief historical outline of people who have moved on into the next life. Have you noticed that death is all around us?
Having served in the medical field and as a pastor, my experiences with death and those dying is constant, it weighs heavy on me and yet it is a point of curiosity and wonder.
Do you read the obituaries in newspapers or online? I have read them for years and I’m always interested in how family members or friends describe the one who passed.
As a minister I spent a fair amount of time in local and distant cemeteries. My favorite cemeteries, Gibson Bayou in Earle, Elmwood in Memphis, Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., and a few others in Crittenden County. Headstones, markers and the signs that greet us as we enter the gates of the dead cause history to come alive and set me to wondering about those who came before us.
I have conducted multiple hundreds of funerals and held the hands of many who made the transition, it never ceases to amaze me what I learn about people that I did not know about them while they were alive.
Every person has a story, history, triumph, loss, disappointment, success, love enjoyed and love lost. An obituary is a brief outline of a person’s life and experiences.
On occasion, my reaction is filled with thanks for the Lord in claiming one of His children. It is our pain when we lose someone (it is a fallacy to believe one can prepare for the impending death of another – one is never totally ready) but it is their gain when they are welcomed into Heaven, their death freed them from the pain of their disease, physical condition, loneliness or other restriction.
Prior to entering the ministry, I failed to grasp the sharp reality of the observation I heard, “There are worse things than dying”. To a young person or someone who has no experience with death and sickness, it is impossible to comprehend the truth in that seemingly cruel but brutally honest observation. Literally and physically, “There are worse things than dying”.
Loneliness, unending suffering, to outlive every family member one grew up with, saying goodbye to close friends, living an unfulfilled life, broken relationships, and having the desire to do more but being limited and unable to do more.
Our lives are short, the future unknown, we are only here temporarily and perhaps this is why God said, “It is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9:27). When it comes to your time to transition from this life to the next life, will you be ready?
What can you expect when you pass? I suppose it depends on who you choose to listen to and what you believe. I choose to listen to God and He said, “To be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord” (2 Corinthians 5:8; Philippians 1:23).
I also want to abide by the old Cherokee Indian saying, “When you were born, you cried and the world rejoiced. Live your life so that when you die, the world cries and you rejoice.”
How are you living?
