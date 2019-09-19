Hello, my name is Christine and I suffer from anxieties and wanted to address this important issue. Because there are still people who do not understand. They give advice by saying just deal with it because everyone has moments like this. This disorder is real, it cripples you emotionally and can interfere with your daily life. There is no known cure for it. And in my case, it’s a chemical imbalance. For others it may be social. But whatever the case might be, this is a real problem that so many people suffer with. I want people to know about this and be aware of just how panic/ anxiety attacks do affect us. I also hope it brings compassion and understanding to those who don’t suffer from this. If you or somebody you know lives with this disorder, pray for them, be there as a friend. Let them know they are not alone.
Christine Perrault, Horn Lake
