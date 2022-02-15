In 1965 Nat King Cole released one of his greatest hits, if not the greatest hit, of his career entitled L-O-V-E. Most are familiar with this song, but for those that are not, in this song the word “love” is used as an acrostic to describe the feelings the singer has for his significant other. The lyrics are very simple and only consist of the acrostic and a chorus that are sang a few times within two minutes and thirty seconds. As many play this song for their significant others on days like Valentine’s Day, or perhaps play this song during a wedding ceremony to reflect on the love they have toward one another, let us use this acrostic and apply it to the love that we are to have toward our heavenly Father.
“L is for the way you look at me…” As we think about the way that our Father looks at us, we must ask, is He pleased with what He is seeing? Our heavenly Father is all knowing and can see all things (Jer. 23:23-24). When God looks down upon us does He see someone that is covered by the blood of Jesus Christ (rom. 6:3ff.), and is now wearing the whole armor of God (Eph. 6:13ff.), that is faithfully fighting the fight of faith (1 Tim. 6:12)? Does He see someone that is willing to humble himself/herself and take up their cross daily (Luke 9:23) in order that others might be added to the fold of Christ because of their influence? Or does He see a reprobate, erring child that He once knew but has been forced to hide His face from you because of iniquity (Isa. 59:2)? Does He see one that at one time was able to be called His child but now He looks down upon you in sadness because you are a servant of sin (Rom. 6:16)? It is very important to reflect upon the way God looks at us, as we will see Him face to face and nothing will be hidden from view as we give an account for the way we are seen today (2 Cor. 5:10).
“O is for the only one I see…” When relating to our spiritual lives, is God the only one we see? Sadly, there are many today that claim that they are “whole-hearted,” “tried and true,” Christians that serve God and Him alone, but their actions say otherwise. Some have set their sights on heaven as their home, pressing toward the mark (Phil. 3:14), but begin to have eyes for another. Some begin to become tempted with worldliness, drinking from the fountains of discontent and want to fashion themselves after those around them. Some begin to have eyes for various pleasures (drugs, fornication, adultery, alcohol, etc.), all of which damages their eyesight because they quickly lose sight of God and the ways in which He would have us to go. We must be keeping our eyes focused on God and His Word to keep ourselves steadfast, always abounding in the work of the Lord (1 Cor. 15:58), seeking first the kingdom of God and His righteousness (Matt. 6:33).
“V is very, very extraordinary” Hopefully this is a statement that can be said of Jehovah God and our attitude towards Him. When we gaze into the lofty grandeur of heaven and reflect on the goodness of God, do we see God as the One that is so very extraordinary to us, deserving all praise, glory, and honor? Do we have a longing to please Him in all that we do? Do we wait for the opportunity to worship Him in Spirit and in truth? Are we filled with gladness when we assemble with His children? Do we fervently read His Words, meditating day and night over the privilege to be able to have these Words made readily available to us? Could we mimic the words of Psalm 8, which begin and end with the statement “how excellent is they name?” When we think about salvation that He has afforded to us through the giving of His only begotten Son (John 3:16), do we stop in amazement and wonder, “what is man that thou art mindful of Him (Psa. 8:4)?
“E is even more than anyone that you adore…” Our hearts should be overflowing with love for our Creator. When Jesus was asked what the greatest commandment is, He simply stated that it is to love God with all our heart, soul, and mind (Matt. 22:37), this being a restatement of the Old Law (Deut. 6:5), but this raises the question as to why someone would not love God? Is it because there is something more worthy of love? God loves us enough to create us (Gen. 1-2), God loves us enough to sustain us (Matt. 6:24ff.), God loves us enough to provide salvation to us (Matt. 26:28), and God loves us enough to let us dwell in His house for all of eternity (Psa. 23:6). What more can we do but adore almighty Jehovah because of all that He is and all that He has done?
We have the very words from God telling us how we can show our love to Him; “For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous” 1 John 5:3). May we never forget the L-O-V-E that God has for us and that we are to have for Him. Prove our love to Him by doing His will and keeping His commandments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.