Our nation is the greatest nation in all of human history. Unfortunately, our nation is being reduced to rubble and soon it will be found only in history books. In the words of the 1960’s singer Barry McGuire, what has brought us to “the edge of destruction”?
It has been said, “All politics are local.” Meaning if you want to change things nationally start with the local issues. A short list of the local issues; Crime, jobs, illegitimate birth rate, HIV/AIDS infection, racial differences, access to healthcare, an unjust and unequal justice system, quality education and do not forget loneliness and despair.
The greatest need is the salvation of the human spirit, but do not forget loneliness drives a person to make poor choices, increases stress and anxiety and makes life depressing. Seniors, particularly those who have lost a spouse live alone in agonizing loneliness.
Young people are in despair. They look around and see the despair in their lives and do not know what to do. Many live in generational poverty and lack. Our government has spent more than fifty trillion dollars “fixing” poverty. But no matter how much is spent on the physical without changing the spiritual nothing really changes except the dressing.
For 2016, Americans spent more than $42 billion dollars on anxiety medicines alone! Dig through the mountain of studies and data, one discovers that we are a sick nation; physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually and the three-ring circus of our government, educational system and organized religion are not doing what is needed.
As the former pastor of a predominantly “white” church in the predominantly “Black” town of Earle, I was reminded every Sunday as I stood before the congregation that our work is not finished and often wondered if we (Black and white) were truly chipping away at these local issues. Every Christian is to be engaged in our Saviors work and part of this work is the ministry of reconciliation (2 Corinthians 5:18).
If it is true that “all politics are local” then I want to be a part of the local. The issues are overwhelming and they are greater than a city mayor, county judge, governor, President, or a pastor. Perhaps this is why the apostle Paul commanded Believers to pray for our leaders. We have a choice in whom we cast our vote for yet we have no choice but to pray for every leader no matter their party, lifestyle, hue, or faith. We are commanded to pray for all our leaders (1 Timothy 2:1-3).
Through local issues we are able to influence national and even world issues, because ultimately all issues are local issues. As followers of and Believers in Jesus the Christ, we have the power of Christ in our us to help change one person at a time. We can remove the loneliness of others by using our time, talent, treasure, touch, and our attention. We can replace despair with fellowship.
As the apostle Paul stated, “… this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:12-14). I too, want to press on even in the midst of great troubles.
We may feel like we are stuck in the middle, but God commands us to pray for those on our right and left. Will you press on, will you pray?
