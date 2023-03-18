America is experiencing the greatest of changes from within and palpable threats from around the world. Every pillar of our culture is crumbling and it is undeniable that our nation is sick.
Instead of being the “Great Melting Pot” of the world, we are being sifted, separated and divided into individual communities with little in common. Within each community there is a growing cacophony of people whining, complaining about everything. People are happy to be unhappy, ungrateful, blaming others for their ills, mistakes, and turmoil.
With all the turmoil, uncertainty, and complaining, I find myself reading and thinking about the bronze serpent experience shared in the book of Numbers in the Holy Bible.
We read, “Then they set out from Mount Hor by the way of the Red Sea, to go around the land of Edom; and the people became impatient because of the journey. And the people spoke against God and Moses, “Why have you brought us up out of Egypt to die in the wilderness? For there is no food and no water, and we loathe this miserable food” (Numbers 21:4-5).
The “they” were the ancient Israelites freed from four hundred years of slavery in Egypt. At one time, Egypt was their salvation from starving to death. Egypt was the place that Joseph was sent into slavery by his brothers, rose to great prominence, and died with the dream and promise of going home to Israel.
Egypt served as a nursery for Israel. For more than four hundred years, the nation of Israel grew from one man (Abraham) into a nation. It was through the pain of slavery, suffering, and generations of hardship and death that Israel was birthed into human history to claim their homeland.
The supernatural miracles the Isrealites witnessed were many and significant in every way. But here in the overlooked book of Numbers, we read of an example (in a long series of examples) of complaining, whining and ungratefulness loudly voiced by the people. Their complaining was constant, not unlike our nation and culture today. God tolerates whining …until His patience ends.
What is a parent to do with a child that complains, whines, demonstrating selfishness and expresses ingratitude? If a parent does little or nothing by way of administering discipline and punishment, the child grows into a selfish, complaining, unpleasant and narcissistic adult. Usually the center of trouble and a constant source of acrimony in the family and this is reflected in our overburdened court system.
What did God do with these whiney people? We read, “And the Lord sent fiery serpents among the people and they bit the people, so that many people of Israel died. So the people came to Moses and said, “We have sinned, because we have spoken against the Lord and you; intercede with the Lord, that He may remove the serpents from us.” And Moses interceded for the people” (Numbers 21:6-7).
It is undeniable that this was a painful lesson taught by God. Just as importantly for the folks then, are the lessons for us today. Complaining and whining does not accomplish anything of value, however, it does make life more difficult and painful.
The purpose of God sending the serpents to bite the complaining people holds a lesson for us. Do you complain? Do you know a complainer? Are you ungrateful? Do you know someone who is ungrateful?
Join me next week as we further investigate one of the strangest events in the Bible and learn how the events of long ago holds meaning for us today.
