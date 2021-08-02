Serving others is the most underrated and unappreciated role I know, but in this world gone crazy, serving others is important. I had to learn this lesson while serving as a deacon in a church.
The senior pastor was interviewing a candidate for the role of a music pastor. Part of the interview was a lunch with the candidate, his wife and other deacons and staff members. For whatever reason, there were not enough place settings and seats for everyone to be seated together.
Realizing this, and not willing for anyone to suffer embarrassment of not having a place, I made sure everyone had a seat at the table and I and my wife sat in the kitchen by ourselves for the meal.
Then it happened. The music pastor candidate and his wife, for some reason came into the kitchen for a refill of sweet tea, she asked her husband “should we clean up?” To which her candidate husband said, “No, they have people to clean up” while glancing at my wife and me.
That one comment, and his unwillingness to help clean up spoke volumes. But I was stung by his assumption. I was angered by his attitude of superiority. The candidate did not know that the pastor had asked for my opinion as part of the hiring process. I did not relay this incident to anyone. The candidate was hired, but his tenure ended with very sad results.
I do not know what, if anything, the music pastor learned from this incident. I learned much. I learned that I did not react well to being treated as a servant.
Servants are often thought of and treated as…well… servants. This incident so affected me that I changed how I treat and react to people. I want to know my food server’s name. If he or she does not introduce herself or himself to me, I will ask his or her name. I still hold doors open for other people. I thank people for fulfilling their roles – especially the janitorial staff, support, and maintenance people. The receptionists or front desk folks at any business are so important and often overlooked and underappreciated. I strive to anticipate the needs of others and then meet those needs.
Serving as a deacon, then minister in two churches did prepare me well for the medical field. I am not a doctor or nurse but I did stay at a Holiday Inn and so I have learned many things. In all my roles, I have realized that I work best in the shadows of others, serving others.
Jesus showed His disciples (and us) how to serve others and what attitude to have while serving. “You call Me Teacher and Lord; and you are right, for so I am. If I then, the Lord and the Teacher, washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I gave you an example that you also should do as I did to you” (John 13:13-15).
Jesus said this immediately after washing each of the disciples’ feet as an example of humbling oneself to serve others. Jesus taught His disciples to serve by humbling themselves.
When the music pastor candidate said, “No, they have people to clean up” so that I heard this, it cut me deep in my psyche. It also taught me that I had to let God deal with my pride. Sometimes it hurts to be treated like a “servant” but that is what I am for Christ, a servant.
The apostle Paul used this foundation to write, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others. In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus” (Philippians 2:3-5).
My example is Jesus Christ. He humbled himself to be born on earth, take the form of humanity to serve all people and provide a way of salvation with His death on the Cross and His resurrection.
I have learned the important lesson, serving others, helping others to attain their goals, their dreams is the greatest way to live life. Serving is almost always done in the shadows and others get the glory. But remember God is a great record keeper and a rewarder of those who follow and obey Him.
