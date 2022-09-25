“And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.” (Luke 9:23)
Do you know why a white flag is waved during a battle? The white flag is an internationally recognized protective sign of truce or ceasefire, and request for negotiation. It is also used to symbolize surrender, since it is often the weaker party which requests negotiation. A white flag signifies to all that an approaching negotiator is unarmed, with an intent to surrender. Can you imagine being in battle and having to come to the harsh reality that you have been defeated and there is no hope if you continue fighting and the only way to survive is to stop fighting and surrender to the opposing forces, waving the white flag, and being at their mercy?
“All to Jesus, I surrender, all to Him I freely give…” these words are the opening words to the hymn that we sing from time to time. Have you ever thought that our decision to obey the Gospel was our waving the white flag and surrendering in the fight? Prior to obeying the Gospel, we were engaged in a battle for our life. Satan and his devices (sin) had caused us to be enlisted in his army and we were against Christ (Luke 11:23). Satan and his army cannot defeat Christ, as Jesus overcame the enemy and defeated sin and death on the cross (1 Cor. 15:51-57), and anyone that is involved in sin must surrender to Jesus to receive the mercy of God (Rom. 6:23).
Have we considered what it means to surrender to Jesus? When we surrender to Jesus, we are acknowledging the fact that we cannot save ourselves. Just as an army that surrenders in battle comes to the reality that they cannot survive unless they surrender, sinners must realize that surrender to Jesus is necessary to be saved on the Day of Judgment (Matt. 25:36ff.). When we surrender to Jesus, we acknowledge that we must meet His demands to be saved (Mark 16:16). Jesus defeated sin on the cross and no one in sin can save themselves and must surrender to the terms Jesus sets forth. When we surrender to Jesus, we understand He has saved us from death, and we will from henceforth live for Him (Gal. 2:20). Since Jesus suffered on the cross and did something for me that I was unable to do, everything that I do will revolve around living for Him (Luke 9:23). From this point on, I will follow His commands, I will tell as many as I can about Him, and I will be ready for the moment He says the work is finished (1 Thess. 4:13-18).
Have you truly surrendered to Jesus and are now living for Him?
