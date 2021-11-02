“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6)
As Jesus was preparing His apostles for the time of His leaving the earth and ascending into heaven to take His rightful place at the right hand of God, He began by telling them He is going to prepare a place for them, and He would return to receive them unto Himself (John 14:1-3). This statement caused Thomas to ask some questions, stating “we know not whither thou goest, and how can we know the way” (John 14:5). In His response to these questions exclaimed, “I am the way, the truth, and the life…” (John 14:6). This statement is completely contrary to the popular thought that many in the “religious world” have, as many will discuss with others about the religious difference among many denominations, and perhaps some will say, “we are all going to the same place, just in different ways.” This is one of the saddest statements that a person can make. In response to Thomas’ questions, Jesus did not say “I am one of the ways, one of the truths, and one of the lives” but He stated emphatically “I am the way, the truth, and the life”. Is the way to be saved really that narrow? Is it true that there is only one hope for mankind to be saved? What was Jesus implying when He made this statement?
I am the Way. Jesus stated that He is the way, which implies He is the only way. Some may begin to question this statement and might begin to ask about those that died before Jesus shed His blood on the cross; how these can be saved by Jesus. Those that lived under the Old Law received the Law of God, delivered from God to Moses and given to the people. In this Law there was commands of God to be followed, and in this Law, there was atonement made for sins. Each year on the Day of Atonement, sacrifices were made, and sins we rolled forward, and those that lived during this time had atonement for sin, but never had remission of sin (for better understanding of this see Hebrews 9-10). When Jesus came to the earth, He came for the purpose of mankind having their sins remitted (Matt. 26:28; Heb. 9:28-10:1), which was not available under the Old Law. With the Sacrifice of Jesus came a way for sinners to be saved, and in doing so be reconciled to God (Romans 5:1-10). With the Sacrifice of Jesus came a new way, as the Old Law was removed, nailed to His cross (Col. 2:14), and removing the “middle wall of partition” and the ordinances contained in the Old Law (Eph. 2:14ff.), and purchased the church with His blood (Acts 20:28).
I am the Truth. What truth is Jesus? Many today contest that there is no absolute truth (to which I would ask if they are absolutely sure about that). Many say that there is a multiplicity of truths that one can believe and be accepted by God. The number of denominations is a staggering testament to the tolerance that many have regarding the truth of God’s Word. We are told there should be “no division among us” and that we should be “perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment” (1 Cor. 1:10), yet there is a wide array of religious thoughts regarding the Word of God. When Jesus commissioned His apostles to go into the world and preach the Gospel, He commanded them to teach all nations to observe the things He has commanded (Matt. 28:18-20). When we study the apostles teaching and carrying out this commission, we read of them all saying the same things, teaching the same things, and saving people the same way. What we do not read in the book of Acts or the epistles, is the apostles preaching confusion throughout the world, but rather, they spoke of the way to be saved, and preached the truth, which is that Jesus is the only way to be saved.
I am the Life. Jesus came that we might have life (John 10:10). When sin entered into the world, Adam and Eve had to understand that God meant what He said when He told them “thou shalt surely die” (Gen. 2:17). The Bible has recorded the lives of many, and some lived long lives, but most of the lives we read about came to an end, and as is the case with Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, and others, we read “and he died”. Hebrews 9:27 reminds us it is appointed unto man once to die, and we are all aware of the death we will all face. There is good news, however, regarding life and death, and the Good News is that Jesus provides life. Although we will all die, those that obey the commands of Jesus, those that follow Jesus, and those that are faithful to Jesus can live eternally with Him. God so loved the world that He gave Jesus as a Sacrifice for sin, and in the giving of His Son, God offers eternal life though Jesus (John 3:17). The wages of sin is death (Rom. 6:23) and those that are guilty of sin will face eternal destruction (Matt. 25:36ff), but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus.
No man cometh unto the Father, but by me. After looking at these statements we can understand this final statement and understand that no one can be saved outside of Jesus. Unless one submits to the authority of Jesus, and allows His blood to cleanse them of their sins by coming into contact with the cleansing blood in baptism (Mark 16:16; Rom. 6:3-4), being added to His church (Acts 2:47), and being faithful to Him unto death (Rev. 2:10), then they will not be able to be with the Father in eternity. Is being saved a narrow way? Yes, only those obedient to Jesus can be saved, but we must understand, although it is a narrow way, it is a way available to all! Jesus died for the sins of the world (John 3:16), and whosoever will, can come and be saved by Him (Rev. 22:17; Matt. 11:28-30).
