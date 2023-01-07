There is an abundance of news outlets and individuals telling us that in 2023 we will experience a recession, gas up to $4.00 or more per gallon by late May. Whatever occurs in 2023, I am confident God is working to bring about the best in my life and your life.
When I was sixteen, my first job was with F.W. Woolworths department store in Green Bay, Wisconsin. I was a stock-boy and did whatever was needed in this great store.
My first day on the job I had to mop an aisle that a customer became sick in. I also had to empty the grease trap under the sink in the lunch counter. Both experiences prepared me well for the future of cleaning up messes, but I thoroughly enjoyed my job. Working with the older waitresses was educational. Those ladies taught me much about meeting and working with the public, they also taught me their secret recipe for the sauce the customers requested. I have many fond memories of that place.
Working for a major trucking company I learned to listen and then using critical thinking skills, helped solve problems for over the road drivers. It may have been a vehicle being overweight, hazardous material spills, legal paperwork and permits, rerouting due to low overpasses, accidents or simply being a listening ear to terribly lonely driver.
To those not familiar with this terminology, I cannot explain it any better than this, I was “called” into the ministry. Serving in the ministry for more than ten years my interest in the medical field was sparked. Serving as an associate pastor, I asked permission from my senior pastor to attend a Certified Nursing Class and he agreed. I enjoyed the class so much – I pursued more medical training.
At one point, I left full-time ministry to pursue becoming a Registered Nurse – my encouragement came from two women whom I attended church with: Wanda Adams (no relation) and Connie Bramucci. Both women started their nursing education and careers when they were in the forties and after raising their children.
The path of my life has taken many turns and twists, some good, a few not so good. This reminds me of Tevye, the father in the movie Fiddler on The Roof – throughout the movie he evaluates his options, possibilities, and consequences through his recurring comment, “On the one hand … but on the other hand...” We see him struggle with choices he must make and the resulting consequences resulting from his decisions.
We pursue dreams and goals but we are so easily distracted and detoured by pursuing what is good instead of what is best. But there is hope and I am confident God has good plans for us.
We read, “For I am confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work in you will perfect it until the day of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 1:6). This is the Word of God to us.
Another verse that makes more sense as one endures the difficulties of aging, “The mind of man plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps” (Proverbs16:9). Look back in your life, do you see where mistakes though painful, actually proved to be beneficial later in life?
God uses our lives to fulfill and complete His purposes. We make plans, but God closes or opens doors to us. God uses the detours, “accidents” and decisions in our lives to fulfil His plans.
God is good all the time and when we cannot, will not or do not to listen to Him, He is always at work in our lives weaving His plans and purposes for our good.
You may be going through a dry time in your life (as we all do) but be assured that God is growing you through this dry time as well.
I am leaning on His promise - For I am confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in our lives will perfect it at the day of Christ Jesus. Amen.
