Emerging from the Covid19 pandemic debacle, we are very familiar with the word Immunity. Immunity has more than one definition but we are most familiar with what it means, to have immunity from a virus or disease.
Immunity means, “Inherited, acquired, or induced resistance to infection by a specific pathogen.”
Many people do not have a strong immune system due to diabetes, heart disease, autoimmune disorders, cancer, HIV, certain medications, the severe and long-lasting consequences of Covid19 and other issues.
There are many parts to the immune system; White blood cells, lymph nodes, spleen, tonsils and adenoids, thymus, bone marrow, skin, mucus membranes, the hair inside your nose, and unbelievably, your stomach (stomach acid kills many foreign and bad bacteria).
Last, but certainly not least are the T-cells and B-cells. These two types of cells are the real soldier hero’s that flow within your blood and lymph veins looking for the germs, viruses and bacteria that seek daily to overtake your body. Once detected, T-cells and B-cells attack the invader and kill it. But the invaders are smart, sometimes outwitting the T and B-cells.
Both T and B-cells begin in bone marrow. T-cells migrate to the thymus to mature and B-cells carry the antibodies – the weapon used to attack and kill and germ or pathogen that enters the body.
As the definition states, one can have an inherited immunity, one can acquire immunity and one can have an induced resistance to infection. How is your immunity?
Well documented is the first vaccine was discovered in England in 1796. Fast-forward to 1952 through 1955 when the polio vaccine, discovered by Dr. Jonas Salk was licensed and widely distributed for use. Unfortunately, at least two batches of the polio vaccine were incorrectly mixed and instead of preventing polio, these vaccines caused hundreds of children to become paralyzed. However, by 1994, polio was considered to be eliminated in the United States due to the vaccine.
The immune system is more intricate and complex, but in short, vaccines help the T and B-cells jump start their fight against germs. Vaccines teach the T and B-cells to identify different diseases. Usually, from the time you become infected by the flu virus, your body may take three, four, five or more days to mount a defense against the virus. This is the very reason vaccines are so valuable.
For instance, the flu vaccine is developed by looking into the future and around the world and identifying the various type of flu viruses active or just beginning their attack. The government, the World Health Organization (WHO), drug companies and medical professionals project what is believed to be the types of flu viruses needing a vaccine to defend us.
The flu vaccine is made of dead virus or one part of protein from the flu virus. When injected in the body, the T and B-cells identify the dead virus or protein and naturally develop antibodies which prepare themselves for when they come in contact with the live flu virus. The flu vaccine helps your immune system prepare itself to protect you in the future. One cannot get the flu from the vaccine but one can have a reaction to the shot itself.
Unfortunately, we are not immune to the perils, trouble, and difficulties of life. However, we can develop or acquire immunity from viruses, germs, and bacteria. Unfortunately, no one is immune from the difficulties, the unfairness of life or the consequences of sin.
God said, “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit who gives life has set you free from the law of sin and death” (Romans 8:1-2).
To be immune from “the law of sin and death” all we need to do is “… confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9-10).
Receiving a vaccination is a personal choice and so is choosing Jesus as your Savior. The difference? A vaccination does not guarantee immunity from everything. Choosing Jesus guarantees eternal life.
How is your immunity?
