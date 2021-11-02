When I took office, I promised to do everything in my power to protect your tax dollars from fraudsters.
Sometimes that means using whistleblower tips and traditional investigations. Sometimes it means using newer, more modern methods of detecting fraud. Advanced data analytics is one of the new methods we’ve used to fulfill that mission. I want to take some time to explain data analytics.
Data analytics describes the “science of analyzing patterns, identifying anomalies, and extracting other useful information in data,” according to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
In other words, these techniques allow auditors to more efficiently and effectively examine data and help to uncover more advanced fraud schemes than before.
For example, think of the traditional auditor, trying to find fraud in a pile of thousands of transactions. The auditor might take a sample of those transactions and look at them closely for signs of theft. If the auditor doesn’t pick the right transaction to test, though, the fraud could still be hidden. It’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack, and you only have time to closely inspect a handful of hay.
Data analytics, however, can allow the auditor to put all the transactions into a database, and an algorithm—software—tells the auditor which transactions look the most suspicious. Now the auditor has a computer program to show which sprigs of hay are most likely to be needles. Data analytics can also do work humans are unable to do, like a Benford analysis. Benford analyses look
at big datasets to see if the numbers in the transactions look like they’ve been made up by a human mind rather than being truly random. This complex analysis would be impossible without powerful data analytics able to inspect millions of invoices.
Over the last year, data analytics have aided our office in uncovering misspending in two major ways. First, it’s enabled us to look at millions of independent financial transactions instead of relying on small samples. This has resulted in us detecting larger and more technical fraud schemes than ever before. It was data analytics that empowered my office to partner with the Attorney General’s office and look at the Medicaid program’s pharmacy benefits over the last year. By using a data analytics firm’s patented algorithms and running millions of pharmacy transactions against the requirements of Medicaid’s
pharmacy benefit contract, we discovered millions in overcharges. This resulted in a $55.5 million settlement for Mississippi. Without data analytics, this recovery would have been impossible.
Utilizing data analytics has also allowed us to help schools spend money more efficiently. My office recently teamed up with another data analytics firm to look at three different school districts’ spending, hoping to help them find savings. The results were astounding. We determined that the districts could each save millions each year by cutting unused software, streamlining bus routes, and implementing other practical cuts that would put more money back where it belongs—in the classroom. We could do this because the software we used could examine every single expenditure over several years.
Second, data analytics have made our auditors more likely to find fraud. My office recently inspected hundreds of state government vendors to ensure that they were following all state contracting laws.
A data analyst team from New York used an algorithm allowing us to flag certain vendor applications that might be running afoul of state laws—costing the state money and time. We’re going to expand our use of technology to detect fraud in a partnership with other law enforcement offices in the coming months, too.
As I made clear when I took this job, making certain your tax dollars are working for you is my highest priority. The use of data analytics has given us another tool to ensure that continues to be the case.
Shad White is the 42nd State Auditor of Mississippi
