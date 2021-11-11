Editor,
I was saddened to read of the ACLU lawsuit against Horn Lake, but I believe Horn Lake now has a historic opportunity to bring issues to the public forum and courts. I believe Horn Lake residents have the right to be concerned about the prospect of a mosque being built in their city. Authorities believe that at least 80% of mosques in the US are financed by Saudi Arabia or another of the Gulf states, which makes them unregistered agents of a foreign power.
The ACLU is citing the the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act to advance their lawsuit, based on the notion that Islam is solely a religion. In fact any Muslim who is being honest with you will admit that Islam is a complete way of life, an ideology, that, in addition to its religious aspect, has political, social, economic and even hygenic aspects. In fact Islam is a subversive and totalitarian ideology that uses its religious aspect as a cover.
Islam demands the death penalty for apostasy, blasphemy, adultery, homosexuality, drawing Mohammed, criticizing Islam, causing a Muslim to leave Islam, etc. Al Azhar university in Egypt, considered the Vatican of Sunni Islam, recently upheld the death penalty for apostasy, meaning that outside of the nine Muslim nations where the death penalty is the law of the land, a family is supposed to perform an honor killing of their apostate children. This is becoming ever more common as young Muslims in the US have been leaving Islam in droves.
In most cases mosques have been built without any transparency concerning their funding and distribution of Zakat, their ties to foreign government and Islamist organizations, etc.
Because Horn Lake has stood strong it may well be able to put questions concerning these matters directly to mosque proponents in interrogatories, discovery, depositions, meetings, etc., that will not only be useful to Horn Lake but to America and the West as a whole. Here in Colorado I have watched local mosques corrupt local governments, police forces and media, lying about their true agendas and threatening the safety of non-Muslims. Your readers may have heard of the mass shooting that killed 10 including a heroic police officer at a store in Boulder, Colorado this year. The local media has gone out of its way to cover up the fact that the shooter was Muslim with Jihadist motives who received praise from al Qaeda, writing off his motives as due to mental illness.
God Bless,
Richard Roy Blake
3879 E. 120th Avenue
Thornton, Colorado 80233
