Who knew that N95 and KN95 masks were better than the ubiquitous blue and yellow masks for the prevention of a virus spreading? Most medical workers and The Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) did. Curiously, the CDC has now stated (14 Jan. 2022 - much too late in the fight against Covid) that the blue and yellow surgical masks, along with cloth masks are insufficient and fail to prevent the spread of the Covid19 virus.
For more than two years now, the CDC and our government leaders have been misleading, mismanaging, and failing miserably at managing this pandemic. The CDC and our government has now established the N95 and KN95 masks as the “standard” to stop the spread of the Covid19 virus and its variants. Was this a complete failure of leadership? On second thought, this could be a simple misunderstanding of basic science by the experts. Good luck finding those masks for sale – anywhere!
This past weekend’s winter storm warning caused many to run to a local grocer to purchase the essentials to survive for a day or two; milk, bread, chili fixings, and other “essentials.” On second thought, shouldn’t we invest more in our local power structure and employees to prevent power outages due to snow, ice, tree limbs falling and vehicle accidents taking out power poles?
Wal-Mart and Kroger need to fix the shopping cart issue. They spend an enormous amount of money for people and equipment to round up carts and return to the store. Kroger and Wal-Mart should look at a competitor of theirs, Aldi. At an Aldi’s store all I need is twenty-five cents, a quarter, to use as a security deposit for a shopping cart. When I return the cart to the cart stable, I get my quarter back.
On second thought, I am glad Wal-Mart does not use this system, I might be walking the parking lot making a couple of dollars rounding up stray carts.
Serving as a pastor for two area churches taught me much about weather, people, and church. First, people do not like to drive through rain, snow, ice or endure any number of slight inconveniences to go to church. Secondly, no matter what the pastor does he or she will be criticized.
Hardships and difficulties separate true believers from unbelievers. If one doubts this, read the Bible for the many examples of God allowing hardships in the lives of those who follow Him. What does this say about the faith, dedication, and endurance of believers today if we close church at the mention of a possibility of an inch or two of snow?
On a second, second thought. Better to cancel church and school because we would not want to encourage anyone to get out in bad weather. I guess, church and school are non-essential. Knowledge and faith are so irrelevant in this age of technology, entertainment, and the current pandemic.
Speaking of faith. How can you know if your faith is growing and strengthening?
Consider the apostle Paul’s statement of faith. We read, “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, now powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the Love God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:38-29).
Kudos to the churches that did not cancel services due to the threat of bad weather. May God enlarge your territory and I pray your influence grows in our communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.