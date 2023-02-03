Are you a gracious person? Do you give grace to others, even those who have done you wrong?
Many Christians read their Bible and cherry pick what they want to believe or practice in life. For example, the Old Testament clearly required ancient people to give at a minimum of 10 percent (and at times considerably more) of all they owned or controlled.
While Christians read the New Testament, I suspect many are tempted to believe they are not required to give ten percent and thus give less to support church operations, ministry and mission efforts. But giving is never about the amount, our giving reflects the attitude we have towards God.
Another example of cherry picking is that of grace. Grace may be defined as ‘giving favor to someone who does not deserve favor’ (think of the prodigal son in Luke chapter 15). In my own life and by casually observing the lives of others, I’ve concluded that in general, we afford more grace to ourselves than to others. How and why do we do this?
I sometimes judge others more harshly because I judge them based on results and I judge myself based on my intentions. Correcting this wrong in my life I think of what Jesus said, "Do not judge so that you will not be judged. For in the way you judge, you will be judged; and by your standard of measure, it will be measured to you” (Matthew 7:1-2).
I’ve found my “standard” of judging, is sometimes vastly different when comparing myself to others. This should be very scary – with whatever standard and level of vitriol, revenge, contempt, or passion a person uses to judge others, this will be the standard Jesus will use to judge that person. Matthew chapter seven is a sobering passage to read – each one of us will be judged with the standard we use against others.
I don’t deserve the grace God gives me but I am sure glad He gives His grace to me! So, I wonder why I can’t, won’t or don’t give grace to others! The words of Jesus help me extend grace to others and enables me to treat others as I want to be treated. I am not always successful at giving grace but the longer I live the more I want to be generous in giving grace to others. The more I understand my failures the more gracious I want to be to others. In my weaknesses, Christ strength and grace is made stronger.
We read, “And the Word became flesh, and dwelt among us, and we saw His glory, glory as of the only begotten from the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:14). John 1:14 Because Christ is full of “grace” and shares His grace with us, we can be full of grace and share His grace with those in our lives – even if they do not deserve it.
It is easy to cherry pick what we like and disregard the more unpleasant and laborious tasks of scripture and life. However, the grace we receive from Christ requires us to extend grace to those who do not deserve grace. We read, “But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in sin, made us alive together with Christ” ( Ephesians 2:4-5). By God’s grace you have been saved and by God’s grace anyone can be saved.
Remember, it is better to forgive and give grace liberally as Christ gave in His life, death and resurrection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.