Redeem – “to set free, rescue or ransom.”
Redemption – “deliverance upon payment of ransom.”
Have you noticed how demanding, intolerant, and unforgiving our culture has become?
Pick just about any current day Hollywood star, politician, athlete, musician or just a regular person, have you noticed the merciless and cruel treatment they receive and endure due to a poor decision, ill advised comment, or taking an opposite view of others, or, worse?
It seems as that when we (meaning all of us) are singled out for our bad behavior, sin, and failures, a few are held up for examples for others to learn from us.
President Nixon resigned (August 1974) from the Presidency of the United States and spent the remainder of his life trying to be redeemed.
Model, and television star Chrissy Teigen admitted to cyber-bullying another Hollywood person a few years ago. Teigen has apologize at least twice but continues to pay a heavy cost in her own personal life and professional endeavors as the result of her indiscretion and insensitivity.
I have certainly done and said things I am not proud of, wish I could strike them from my life, but I cannot. No doubt, you have a few things we all hope and wish do not come to common knowledge.
The Bible has much to say about redemption. First, each one of us needs to be redeemed from the penalty of our sin. That penalty is eternal separation from God.
We have already been redeemed by the blood of Jesus Christ who died on the Cross. Jesus was the only way the price of my sin, your sin, the sin of all humanity could be paid. We have already been redeemed. It is up to each of us to accept this gift of redemption or not.
There is a truth and a principle that Jesus shared about redemption. Jesus said, “Do not judge so that you will not be judged. For in the way you judge, you will be judged; and by your standard of measure, it will be measured to you” (Matthew 7:1-2).
When we are harsh, merciless, and cruel in our response to others – remember, how we react, how we judge that one is how we will be judged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.