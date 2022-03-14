From one crisis to another crisis. There is no shortage of issues about which one could worry.
We dutifully march from one trouble spot to another with our leaders doing little to nothing. We have no one to blame but ourselves because we elect our leaders, tolerate, and indulge their behavior.
It is easy to be fearful with inflation, wars, disease, famine, but Jesus encourages us to not be fearful, afraid, or timid in living life, for He is always with us. Jesus knows what is happening and uses all things for our good and to build His kingdom (Romans 8:28).
When Jesus left the temple, He walked up into the hills overlooking Jerusalem. It was here that Jesus spoke to us about the end times (He was speaking about the destruction of Jerusalem and the end of time on earth) as recorded in Matthew chapter 24. This chapter is worthy of your time. Allow me to focus on three specific things Jesus said.
Jesus said, “See to it that no one misleads you” (Matthew 24:4).
Jesus said, “See that you are not frightened” (Matthew 24:6).
Jesus said, “But the one who endures to the end, he will be saved” (Matthew 24:13).
These three directives apply to every person who follows Jesus.
Jesus said, “See to it that no one misleads you” (Matthew 24:4). There will always be people who intentionally mislead, but Jesus puts the responsibility for being misled on each person. The responsibility for being misled falls on the individual. Instead of searching for the answers, verifying information, many people choose to be scared and live in fear but there is another option.
Truth be told, I listen and watch reports from foreign sources. Surprisingly, sources from around the world do a far better job at “reporting” facts than American sources report facts. I usually use at least two different sources for confirmation of key facts.
Being misled is a choice. When one chooses to ignore the signs, symptoms, available information, and common-sense trouble quickly follows. War in the Ukraine, out of control energy costs, inflation, disease, crime – all were well documented before they occurred.
Jesus said, “See that you are not frightened” (Matthew 24:6). Fear can be good or bad. Fear can motivate us to be more cautious, safe, thoughtful, and intentional. Conversely, fear can cause people to panic, hoard, steal, abuse others and to lose out on happy and productive lives. When fear takes over, common sense, wisdom and compassion make a quick exit.
In context, Jesus said, “See to it that no one misleads you. For many will come in My name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and will mislead many. You will be hearing of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not frightened, for those things must take place, but that is not yet the end” (Matthew 24:5-6).
“The end” is not here yet, but it is coming soon. Now is not the time to panic but we should know what Jesus said and to plan and prepare. Do you know what Jesus said? Are you planning and preparing?
Jesus said, “but the one who endures to the end, he will be saved” (Matthew 24:13). Endure means to “carry-on through hardship” and “to suffer patiently without yielding.” The problem is I do not know anyone who likes to “endure” and carry-on through hardship. We attempt to escape by any means possible from our difficulties and suffering, but there is no escape. We all suffer. The only difference among us is how we choose to “endure” our suffering.
What has helped me to endure is to know what the Bible says about suffering. Too, I like to research and read history. Those who lived before us had much greater difficulties than we have. We have been blessed.
Consider the many things others experienced and how they “endured” and continued to live valued and productive lives. One hundred years ago, it was common for parents to have ten kids with only three or four surviving the varied illnesses and mishaps of youth and live to adulthood. Most never had access to medicine and hospitals and they not only endured, but they also thrived.
Others survived war, depressions, diseases of all kinds, malnutrition and famine, floods, bankruptcy, earthquakes, civil war. Human nature has endured because of God’s plan. As Jesus said, “…all these things are merely the beginning of birth pangs” (Matthew 24:8).
Reading and learning about others has helped me to see difficulties and troubles in a different perspective – it is part of life and God holds all life.
What helps stop the spread of misinformation and fear? Personal responsibility. See to it that no one misleads you. Stop giving an unreasonable amount of your time and attention to news and worry mongers. See to it that you are not frightened and endure until the end. God said if we endure to the end, we will be saved (Matthew 24:4, 6, 13).
Finally, once you have done everything you can (includes praying), “stand firm” (Ephesians 6:10-18).
