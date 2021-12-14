During my tenure as a minister, people asked, “Why are you so interested in history?”
I have always had an interest in history but serving as a minister for a small rural church, my interest sharpened. To know the congregants, I researched the history of the church, the city, and the surrounding area. Knowing the history made me a better person and pastor and helped me to serve in greater ways.
History provides connections to people, places, and events that can help us understand who we are. Knowing history strengthens my faith and my faith gives me a solid foundation to see into history.
History provides the realization that we are not the only ones to suffer difficulties, disease, disasters, and the struggles of life. History can give us an appreciation for how good we have life compared to others.
If allowed, history can be a teacher. Unfortunately, many people never look back to learn from those who came before us.
From a faith point of view, reading the Old Testament in the Holy Bible helps me understand people, myself, the love of God and Jesus. Based on my experiences, most Christians, do not spend much time reading the Old Testament, but we should.
What are the issues you deal with? What issues do you expect to deal with in the future? Whatever the issue we face; crime, abortion, civil rights, racism, suicide, wars, natural disasters, poverty, greed, hunger, climate change…. whatever the issue, it has been around since the beginning of recorded human time and will exist until the end of time, which, I believe is soon to come.
We mistakenly relate time within our own lifetime, a very short time. This is a mistake as it keeps us from viewing our time on earth as God sees human time. How does God see our time and life on earth? “What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes” (James 4:14). How quickly we come and go.
God has assigned a time for everything. We read, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace” (Ecclesiastes 3:1-8).
God has also assigned each person a certain amount of time. We read, “Man’s days are determined; you (God) have decreed the number of his months and have set limits he cannot exceed” (Job 14:5).
Since we have an appointed limited number of days to live, why would anyone want to waste time reading history? I understand the sentiment but one would be wrong to not learn from our (good and bad) history. History is the best teacher if one is willing to learn.
We learn from history that no nation lasts forever. America is no different and we are witnessing the beginning of the ending for our once great nation right before our very eyes.
Another important lesson is that no individual or nation can spend more than he or she earns or brings into the treasury and continues to prosper. America is $27 trillion in debt and spending more money than we can imagine or than we can print!
In history we read what choices God set before us. “See, I am setting before you to day a blessing and a curse: the blessing, if you listen to the commandments of the Lord your God, which I am commanding you today; and the curse, if you do not listen to the commandments of the Lord your God, but turn aside from the way which I am commanding you today…” (Deuteronomy 11:26-28).
History has proved repeatedly that if we choose God’s way, we will prosper. If we choose our way, we will destroy ourselves.
