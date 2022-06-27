Today is a sad day for America. Roe vs. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion, has been overturned. In a 5-4 decision, the Court has taken away a right that has made a difference for countless Americans. To do so, the majority reached back to constitutional ideas prevalent in the early 1800s; the same ideas that said women could not vote and slaves were not fully human.
In reversing Roe vs. Wade, the Court has eviscerated the right of a woman to make decisions about her own reproductive health.
The same Court that has said that states have no right to regulate guns now says that states have the right to regulate women. Many states have already passed “Trigger Laws” that will now go into effect. The most extreme say that women and young girls who have become pregnant through rape or incest must carry their abuser’s child to term. Let’s be clear: this decision will not stop abortion. It will simply make it more dangerous.
If the polls are correct, then most Americans are angry today.
They are not, however, surprised. The decades long assault on reproductive freedom by the political and religious right, aided by three justices appointed by one who tried to overthrow our government, has been successful.
Yet as both President Biden and Vice President Harris have said, it is not over. November’s election is more important than ever. We must vote as if our lives depend on it. Because they do.
David Olds
Chairman of the Executive Committee of the DeSoto County Democratic Party
