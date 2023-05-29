Many veterans struggle with substance use, mental health disorders, and suicidal ideation. There is no simple answer to the question of why, but there are many causative factors. Yet, prevention and early intervention save lives.
This Memorial Day, millions of American families are honoring the memory of the men and women who lost their lives in the U.S. military. Outside of this day, we must not forget the veterans who made it home but lost their lives to addiction, suicide, or mental health issues and the countless veterans struggling in silence.
“Early intervention and prevention work, especially amid the opioid epidemic and the increasing number of fentanyl overdoses,” said Michael Each of Addicted.org. “Substance use and mental health disorders are treatable.”
In Mississippi are over 180,000 veterans, most being over 65, followed by those aged 35 to 54. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness.
In addition, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are most common among veterans ages 18 to 49.
Unfortunately, many causative factors lead to these problems. Veterans struggle with adjusting to civilian life and may face financial hardships, difficulty finding employment, or accessing benefits.
Other veterans may battle mental and emotional health concerns or deal with untreated trauma, physical injury, or chronic pain. Untreated issues can often lead to drug and alcohol use as a coping method, which could result in addiction.
In addition, there are many barriers to treatment for people diagnosed with substance use or mental health disorders, particularly among veterans. Cost and insurance gaps, for example, inadequate funding and limited access to treatment in rural locations, become significant barriers.
Unfortunately, addiction and mental illness stigma prevent many veterans from seeking help. It takes families and communities coming together to help veterans in need.
Outside of the usual help from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the VA-Facility locator support for homeless veterans, other support options include:
The Veterans Affairs Board of Mississippi provides care and support to veterans and their dependents.
The Mississippi VA provides its standard programs and benefits;
SAMHSA has a facility treatment locator where veterans can find specific help for substance use and mental health disorders;
Helpful hotlines include the Veteran Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;
Families exploring financial options may want to consider combining VA benefits with other health insurance, such as Medicaid or private health insurance. This could help reduce some of the costs.
Family support is also critical. When speaking to loved ones, talk to them openly and honestly about their substance use. Express concern but avoid casting judgment. Help them find treatment. Be patient and show compassion. It takes families and communities to come together to help veterans.
Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol & drug use.
