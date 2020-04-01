We are living through a global pandemic, the proportions of which are still unfolding.
As the Time Traveler tries to impart to his 15-year-old daughter, all of us are witnessing history and we are part of living history.
As an early Generation X-er, born a year after the Baby Boomer generation officially ended, I have never experienced anything like what this world is currently experiencing. To make sense of what is going on, I have utilized the greatest weapon at my disposal yet, the pen. I not only attempt to compose sermons for our small wonderful congregation with it, but I am keeping a journal to record everything that is occurring and happening around us. As a historian as well as a pastor, I have found it helpful to mark these personal milestones in our lives and the lives of our families as a way to preserve this time in world history and more importantly our lives here on this earth and to help give perspective and meaning to those events and our shared time together on this planet.
We at the DeSoto County Museum will soon be creating a space to display any diaries, cards or letters of this epic time and how each of them spent our time during this historic global pandemic. This is what history is all about — to give meaning to events that shape our lives. History is not what just occurred last century but yesterday, today and what will occur tomorrow.
In the past few weeks, the old Time Traveler has taken 30,000-feet fly-overs to the yellow fever epidemic of 1878 and the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918, and this week we will be taking a journey back in time to the polio epidemic of the late 1940s, 50s and 60s and a health crisis which had a chilling effect on this country and the world.
Polio, once the scourge of society, created a scare throughout the world and struck terror into the hearts of parents and children alike.
For many springs and summers of those fear-filled years when polio ran rampant, playground swings were empty, swaying in the wind without any children clinging to them. Swimming pools were deserted. Children were kept indoors and off neighborhood streets.
I know that in the Time Traveler’s hometown of Madison, Mississippi, children and adults alike stood in long lines outside the small, green cinder-block Health Department building on Main Street, just beyond the railroad tracks and sandwiched in between the small Methodist church and the big Baptist church, in order to roll up their sleeves and receive their polio immunization. For most of us, that polio shot left just a tiny scar — and not a scarred life.
The first major polio epidemic in the United States occurred in 1916 and reached its peak in 1952. Of the 57,628 reported cases, there were 3,145 deaths. Millions more were left partially paralyzed, including one of the greatest war-time leaders of all time, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who marshaled his remaining strength to save the nation from starvation and the world from tyranny, all the while dragging around crutches and wearing iron ankle and leg braces to steady his atrophied legs.
Then, a decade later, Dr. Jonas Salk pioneered the polio vaccine which would go on to save millions of lives around the globe.
The Rotary Clubs of Southaven, Hernando and Olive Branch took part in helping with that eradication. For more than 50 years, those clubs and others around the world along with high-tech titan Bill Gates have shown what can be done to nearly wipe out a once virulent and deadly disease.
In the months and years ahead, it will take a similar gargantuan effort to rid the world of this coronavirus.
Its impact on our lives is still being felt on a day-to-day basis and will be for some time to come.
But events such as these will make us stronger. As a race of one people — the human race— we will survive. We will endure and we will ultimately prevail because as mankind, “we have a soul, a spirit capable of compassion, pity, sacrifice, and endurance.”
Those words are from the 1950 speech of Nobel Prize-winning Mississippi author William Faulkner, delivered just as polio was reaching its peak around the world.
Such indefatigable hope is nothing less than the sheer will of each human being to go on living, to go on hoping, to go on believing in the face of adversity.
The Time Traveler sends to each of you, a prayer for a healthy tomorrow and the promise of a better, just and peaceful world.
Robert Lee Long is Curator of the DeSoto County Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.