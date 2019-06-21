Next month, the Walls Fire Department will host a fundraising event featuring both county and state political candidates in order to raise money for a new training facility.
The fundraiser, which will take place on July 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be held at the Walls Fire Department, located at 6085 Hwy 161 in Walls.
Brandon Potts, captain of the Walls Fire Department, said that the purpose of the fundraiser is to recruit more volunteers for the fire station and to raise money for an on-site training facility. He explained that the department, which consists entirely of volunteer firefighters, has experienced a decrease in volunteers in previous years and that a new training facility might be one way to attract new volunteers and energize the current firefighters.
"With the decline in numbers that we have in volunteers, it is very hard to recruit and retain volunteers," Potts said. "We hope this will keep the guys excited."
All political candidates from DeSoto County election districts three and four and all state political candidates have been invited to participate in the event. All candidates will be given 10 minutes to speak and answer questions from attendees. About two or three state candidates have already confirmed their participation with the fire department at this time.
Catfish plates will be sold for $10, and those who attend may also make donations to the Walls Fire Department.
ROBERT LEE LONG is Curator of the DeSoto County Museum.
