The Time Traveler and many others said goodbye this past week to Dr. Roma Thorn. He was 94 years young.
As his fellow Southaven Rotarian Frank Fairley put it, Dr. Thorn was “a part of The Greatest Generation having served in the greatest Navy in the world during World War II.”
Dr. Roma Lee Thorn, Jr., to me and many others, was a vast resource of wisdom, knowledge and history. He was a “walking encyclopedia,” possessing a brilliant mind and razor-sharp memory and nearly instant recall of facts and figures. While this writer may not be aware of Dr. Roma’s I.Q., suffice it to say it was no doubt near the genius level.
Dr. Henry Wadsworth, upon learning of Dr. Roma’s death, recalled how someone had made an off-hand remark about the amount of snowfall one year and how the amount would compute to inches in rain.
Dr. Roma rattled off the figures after thinking on the subject for just a few moments. Dr. Wadsworth said he went home later and checked, and Dr. Roma’s on-the-spot calculations were entirely accurate. “He was amazing,” added Wadsworth, no slouch himself in the statistics and figures department.
Dr. Thorn was active in his community, both in a civic and community aspect. Because of his love of history, he became involved with the Historic Desoto Foundation and DeSoto County Museum where he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for many years.
Dr. Thorn was a friend to the DeSoto County Museum since its inception and its Board members took note of his valuable contribution to its enduring legacy as a place of preservation and learning for young and old alike.
One longtime Historic DeSoto Foundation Board member, Dr. Edith Robinson, fondly recalled Dr. Thorn and his impact upon the community.
“Dr. Thorn was a precious soul,” Robinson said. “I met him when I was working for DeSoto County Schools, and we were holding District-wide writing competitions. Dr. Thorn served as a volunteer judge for us for quite a few years. Years later, I had the privilege of serving on the DeSoto County Historical Museum Board. Initially, Dr. Thorn served as President. He loved DeSoto County and he loved the history of this county. My mother Marthola Allen served on the Board for many years with Dr. Thorn. They had such great respect for each other and for that I will always be grateful. God bless you, Dr. Thorn, and thank you for your love for the people of DeSoto County. You will be missed.”
He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Southaven Chamber of Commerce and visited regularly sharing his knowledge of the beginnings of the city and the Chamber.
Southaven Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carmen Kyle said she counted Dr. Thorn among her dearest friends.
“He was a friend for a long time,” Kyle said. “He loved the history of our county and the history of Southaven. He told me once that history was the key to the future. I am kind of a history buff myself and so we just clicked. When I was working for the Secretary of State’s Office, he would come upstairs and drink coffee. We would talk about the educational system in DeSoto County and about economics. We would talk about what was happening in our county. He is a man who will be missed.”
Thorn also served as Past Chairman of the Desoto County Republican Party and a member of the Southaven Commercial and Industrial Development Committee. As a member of the Southaven Rotary Club, he was presented with the Paul Harris Fellow Award and also recognized for 38 years of perfect attendance.
Word of his death, fittingly and appropriately, began to circulate as members of the Historic DeSoto Foundation gathered for the Historic DeSoto Foundation’s Annual Membership Meeting. It was announced during that meeting that the museum, in addition to continually adding new exhibits, planned to explore the creation of a children’s museum.
His widow LaVerne shared his love and devotion of the DeSoto County Museum and its programs, especially the outreach effort to children and students across the county and around the region.
“He did love that museum,” Laverne Thorn added, expressing enthusiasm for the idea that individuals across the county could make a memorial donation in Dr. Thorn’s honor and memory which would benefit future generations. “That will be great what you are planning.”
For many of us who had the privilege of knowing this fine man, he was a genius all right, but he was foremost a gentleman. A gentleman and a genius.
Those individuals wishing to make a memorial gift to the Historic DeSoto Foundation in honor of Dr. Roma L. Thorn may do so by sending that memorial gift to: Historic DeSoto Foundation, care of Harvey Ferguson, Treasurer, P.O. Box 866, Hernando, MS 38632.
ROBERT LEE LONG is Curator of the DeSoto County Museum.
