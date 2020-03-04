Preserving history and expanding the educational and creative horizons of our youngest citizens have always been among the top goals and objectives of the award-winning DeSoto County Museum.
In the very near future, the Historic DeSoto Foundation and the DeSoto County Museum will launch fundraising for the creation of the DeSoto County Children’s Museum.
The DeSoto County Children’s Museum will be a hands-on, fun, educational and creative new addition to the existing museum, voted “Mississippi’s Best Small Museum,” shortly after it was established in 2003.
Preliminary renderings, which have been drawn up and will be presented to the Historic DeSoto Foundation next week for discussion, call for the children’s museum to showcase everything from “dinosaurs to the digital age” and beyond.
For many years, the frequent visitors to the museum have expressed the desire to have a unique place for young children as older children and adults enjoy perusing the growing number of exhibits now on display at the museum, located at 111 East Commerce Street in Hernando.
A committee of the Leadership DeSoto group, which includes AERC PLLC architect Jonathan Hooker, financial advisor Will Brown and others, recently visited the Children’s Museum of Memphis in order to get ideas and bursts of inspiration.
The Time Traveler thought he might take it one step further in order to get ideas from the community about what moms and dads and children themselves might like to see in a children’s museum. Please send any ideas and thoughts in the care of the DeSoto County Museum, P.O. Box 866, Hernando, MS 38632 or email them to desotocountymuseum@gmail.com.
To be able to offer children of the DeSoto County region a place to bring children and explore, discover and create within a short walking or driving distance to their own communities will take participation and necessitate support from the entire DeSoto County community and the surrounding region.
Many folks may be unaware the museum not only draws people from around the state, nation, and world but our own backyards. Recently, more than 340 students and faculty from South Panola High School piled into four buses and traveled to the DeSoto County Museum. Their number joins the thousands of DeSoto County school students, along with homeschool and parochial school students in our region who have visited the museum this year alone.
Educating youth has long been one of the many goals of the Historic DeSoto Foundation. From literacy efforts to art projects, the DeSoto County Museum has embarked on an ambitious plan of adding programming to its permanent and temporary historical displays and exhibits.
This effort builds upon the same kind of excitement and participation needed on other successful projects benefitting youth, such as the Field of Dreams in Southaven, Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake, recreational facilities and expanded park amenities in Olive Branch, the Hernando DeSoto River Park in Walls and the popular Conger Park Playground in Hernando.
Each of these projects included partnerships with civic organizations such as the Maddox Foundation, Hernando Young Woman’s Club and many other civic and private groups, like the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi.
To build a state-of-the-art DeSoto County Children’s Museum will not only take a great amount of imagination but as with anything, it will take both human sweat and monetary capital.
The Historic DeSoto Foundation welcomes groups and individuals to contact them about joining this historic effort to build a truly spectacular children’s museum in our community.
Your tax-deductible donations, dedicated to building a children’s museum for the children of today and tomorrow, will help build a legacy that will last a lifetime.
Sponsors and donors are important to any major endeavor, especially when history and a project like the DeSoto County Children’s Museum are concerned.
In 1983, the DeSoto Times, the forerunner to the DeSoto Times-Tribune, began publishing Mississippi history for 25 consecutive weeks. The history project was the brainchild of former editor Bill Bailey, who would go on to win numerous awards by the Mississippi Press Association for his efforts.
In 2000, the Pittman Family Foundation, along with the Maddox Foundation and others were among those who helped launch the “Computer in Every Classroom” project. That enterprise enabled DeSoto County to become the first county in Mississippi to have an online computer in every classroom.
Indeed, DeSoto County has come a long way from the days when dinosaurs roamed, or shall we say, swam through the prehistoric waters of DeSoto County, which was completely underwater by the present-day Gulf of Mexico. We have come a long way from the early days of the computer when the TRS-80 Model IV and the portable computer was first demonstrated to students at the DeSoto County Vocational-Technical Center in the early 1980s.
From dinosaurs to the digital age, DeSoto County has been at the forefront of the earth’s complex ecological and environmental journey and the rich saga of human history.
