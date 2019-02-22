Got milk? DeSoto County was once known as the “Dairy Capital of the Mid-South.”
There were more dairy farms per capita in DeSoto County than in any northwest Mississippi county.
In fact, it could be said that DeSoto County cornered the dairy market in the days following the Great Depression and from the postwar era to the mid-1950s and 60s. In fact, the county was the true “dairy king” of the modern era.
During the 1930s and 40s, DeSoto County supplied milk to most of metropolitan Memphis, including its two largest hotels, the Hotel Peabody and the Gayoso Hotel.
Former Mayor J.B. Bell — and the DeSoto County seat’s longtime historian — noted that the City of Memphis once imported nearly 80 percent of its milk from Wisconsin, but the city was being supplied nearly 60 percent of the milk consumed by residents in the 1950s and 60s from dairy cows milked on dairy farms in neighboring DeSoto County.
By 1942, dairy farmers in DeSoto County began to see their profits rise after the railroad began picking up five-gallon cans of cream milked from three types of dairy cows — Jersey, Guernsey and Holstein.
Southaven Guernsey Dairies, Inc., one of the largest dairy operations in the area, was dedicated on Dec. 12, 1956. Other dairy farms, large and small, populated the county for decades.
Longtime DeSoto County Tax Assessor Parker Pickle, who is retiring this year after 40 years and seven consecutive terms in office, grew up on a dairy farm.
“I milked every day of my life,” said Pickle, one of eight children born to Charles and Berenice Pickle. “That was back in the dark ages. We didn’t have a pipeline milker. We had an old-time air vacuum milking machine that pumped milk into 5-gallon stainless steel milk cans. Forest Hill- Irene Milk Company came and picked up the milk. We had a bulk tank that would hold 3,000 gallons. We milked 85 head of dairy cows twice a day. We milked Guernseys mostly and sprinkled in a few Jerseys and Holsteins. Guernseys and Jerseys had the most butterfat and Holsteins gave the most milk per gallon. But Holsteins had the worst temperament.”
Pickle laments the fact there is not a single dairy farm left in DeSoto County.
“The Johnsons on Bethel Road was the last dairy farm. It’s been a few years ago,” Pickle said.
Pickle’s father Charles passed away when Pickle was a young man. Pickle reserved great praise for his mother Berenice who not only continued to milk cows but rear a large family as well.
“My mother Berenice milked every day and raised eight kids plus cook for us 365 days a year,” Pickle said. “We had five boys and three girls. There are five of us left.”
Pickle said he had a trivia question he wanted to include in this column.
“In our dairy barn we had 29 stanchions,” Pickle said. “
The west side had 15 and the east side had 14 —why is that?”
Pickle said his second-oldest brother David won Mid-South Reserve Champion with his dairy cow “Gayoso Golden.”
“They wanted to buy her but he wouldn’t sell her,” Pickle recalled. “He was a little boy.”
Dairy farming will always be a legacy for his family personally and for DeSoto County, with Parker adding the fact it was a way of life.
ROBERT LEE LONG is Curator of the DeSoto County Museum.
