My sister Jo is pastor of a Lutheran church in North Dakota and a few weeks back I got to watch for the first time ever her Sunday morning service on television, thanks to technology, her church’s live stream, and the coronavirus outbreak keeping most all of us from visiting our own places of worship in person.
One admission she made in the course of her sermon that Sunday was that she is a people-watching person. That is, Jo can head to a shopping mall, sit and just watch the people go by, observing them and watching them interact with others.
Reflecting on that observation this week, I found that she and I have a similar trait. While others are checking the bargains inside a store, I can be easily entertained by simply watching the world go by and see who’s doing what and why. For instance, I did a lot of people watching while traveling with hockey teams during my time as a broadcaster. On a road trip, the team always stopped at a mall and the players got to stretch and get the “bus legs” out before going to the arena. After a stop at a coffee shop, I’d walk the mall watching people.
I’ve been doing some observing this past week, not at the mall, but my observations have been centered on how people are coping with the current coronavirus “new normal” we are all having to deal with.
You may not have COVID-19, I do not have the virus, but we’ve all been infected with the increased stressors and frustrations associated with what are the unknowns of our futures, both short-term and long-term.
It’s a problem I’m growing increasingly concerned about. I’ve observed more frayed nerves and more pointed responses. I’ve heard from at least one person this past week in a way completely contrary to our past interactions. I may be doing some of the same.
Beyond the physical effects of coronavirus, once the pandemic is over, our mental health and how we feel about and deal with others may linger as long, if not longer, than the life of the virus.
To find some answers and advice about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our mental health, I reached out to a local mental health therapist Marquita Thurman, LCSW, of Renewed Minds of Hernando. Thurman is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist who has had her practice for the past four years.
We are reminded that if we experience an increase in stress and emotional distress triggered or aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, we need to know that we are part of an ever-growing majority.
Thurman told me that we need to ask ourselves some “why” questions. Why is it more difficult to cope with things I usually handle more easily? Why can’t I shake these thoughts and feelings? Why am I feeling nervous? Why can’t I find pleasure in things I used to find pleasure?
“The pandemic has been either a stressful or traumatic event triggering psychological distress,” Thurman said. “Your psychological distress in response to the stress and/or trauma triggered by the pandemic is real.”
Among the methods she suggested as means of adapting to and dealing with psychological distress are the following:
* Establish and Maintain Boundaries- Healthy, established limits help us be our best selves. This is especially true during stressful and traumatic events. Structure priorities through schedules. Know where you need to “draw the line” and do so. Be deliberate about staying within your limits. In my case, my boundaries are staying focused on my work and not allowing in those words or thoughts that are negative to me or my work. You may feel one way about something I’ve written but I will not let that in as part of my being.
* Emotional Check Ins- Ask yourself how you are feeling periodically throughout the day. Ask the people you come in contact with the same. Healthy coping skills include talking to a supportive person, taking a walk, meditating, playing a game, praying, reading, listening to music, burning a candle, coloring, etc. Whatever gives you time to reset. I took a walk after a recent interaction to reset myself and clear my mind of the bad thoughts.
* Reinforce Positive Thoughts- Are you thinking we will never be able to recover from this? You can’t deal with the stress? Try to be aware of your thoughts around the pandemic and how it has affected your life and the life of others. Be deliberate about making your thoughts accurate (based on facts) and healthy (beneficial to your overall state).
* Acceptance and Letting Go- Accept the pandemic and the changes associated with it. Accept that the pandemic will leave a remarkable impact on the world going forward. Let go of the things you can not change, those things you don’t have power. I have work to do in that department, I admit. I can forgive, I don’t always forget.
* Maintain Connections/Support Systems- We are physically distancing ourselves but we want to make sure we maintain connections to prevent social and emotional loneliness. We may hate those cell phones, but they’ll come in handy to keep a support system going, if only to say, “How ya doin’?”
* Seek Professional Help- Medical professionals are there to assist if needed. There are many people, such as Marquita Thurman, available to offer advice and help you get through these times. Don’t be so guarded or prideful that you don’t take advantage of the professionals in DeSoto County who are available to help.
You must determine how you will deal with the mental health effects of this moment in our history. But how you decide to deal with it will determine the type of person you are once the virus goes away. I will stay in my lane and look for the positive, stay focused on doing my work, keeping close to my support systems, and not letting the “chirpers” of my work into my life.
I wish you all the best as we deal with all of the effects of what we’re dealing with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.