The Time Traveler took a whirlwind trip this week back to the days when World War I was raging in Europe. That war was to be “the war to end all wars.”
Sadly, history has recorded that it would not be so.
Many young soldiers would go off to fight in that war, including Clyde W. Glenn, who returned home to the Love community, eight miles south of Hernando, after serving two and a half years in the U.S. Marine Corps fighting the German war machine on the battlefields of France.
Glenn would twice be wounded in the war, in which mustard gas and machine guns, along with trench warfare, were first introduced. Glenn would go on to receive the Purple Heart and other war-time medals now on proud display at the DeSoto County Museum, including his World War I uniform in near perfect condition and without a moth hole in it!
Glenn’s uniform, his field manual and medical card, field diary, postcards and troop billet aboard the U.S.S. Lancaster, are all housed in a handsome display case in the museum’s military service member’s display room.
It seems that young Clyde Glenn did not wait for the draft but volunteered on April 6, 1917 and was assigned to the 17th Company, 5th Regiment, U.S. Marine Corps. He went, like all those young grunts before him to Paris Island, S.C., where he underwent six weeks training, and then on to Galveston, where his training continued for about a month. After further training at Quantico, Va., Clyde Glenn went on to Philadelphia and then on to France, crossing the Atlantic on the U.S.S. Henderson. The young Marine from Love would experience the fierce fighting around St. Mihiel and later took part in the historic drive from Champagne. Glenn would be wounded from machine gun fire and sent home from the war front after being hospitalized in a military hospital.
Glenn was the oldest child of Walter Thomas Glenn and Lucy Edna Richert who died in 1915. W.T. Glenn would marry again to his second wife, Mrs. A.E. Castle, while his son Clyde was in training. In the Times-Promoter, John Harper and Mrs. Etta Goodwin would also marry that same month, along with D.L. Strickland and Miss Irma Treadway. R.H. Perry and Pearl would tie the knot, along with Malrig Payne and Edna Woods, Robert Jeans and Bertha Sales, of the African-American community.
W.T. Glenn, as he was known, was a congregational Methodist preacher who founded Glenn’s Chapel in Days, Miss., in 1913. He had two other sons, in addition to Clyde, Earl Anderson Glenn and Hubert Franklin Glenn, and three daughters, Lena Elnora Glenn Kelly, Ora Lee Glenn Sample and Flora Bell Glenn.
Clyde Glenn’s grandson is Cecil Sowell, a driving force behind the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in DeSoto County.
“I was born in my grandaddy’s house,” Sowell said in a recent telephone conversation. That home, according to Sowell, is now the residence of the Foster family (Dr. and Mrs. Mike Foster) which owns Cedar Hill Farms, now operated by their son Robert. “He made the bricks himself.”
When Clyde returned home from his time spent in a war-time hospital in Paris, he married Wilma Wheeler on Oct. 5, 1919. The couple built their home in 1937.
Clyde and Wilma had five children, Sarah Anita Glenn, Lucy Frances Glenn, Nancy Gene Glenn and Margaret Ramelle Glenn.
Sarah Anita married Leland Sowell, and they had two children, Cecil Wayne Sowell and Gwendolyn Gail Sowell Mays.
Lucy Frances Glenn married Haywood Harrison Scott, and they had three children, Haywood Glenn Scott, Donald Eugene Scott and Patricia Camille Scott Cole.
Nancy Gene married Lonnie Counce, and they had two sons, Lonnie Ray Counce and David Clyde Counce.
Margaret Ramelle (Peggy) married John T. Darnell, and they had two sons, Tommy and Paul, and two daughters, Rene and Rebecca.
The progeny of this wounded Marine saw to it their ancestor’s memory and his service and devotion to this country was showcased in the DeSoto County Museum, which is proud to honor Clyde Glenn’s legacy as well as all of those whose life stories are part of this wonderful, award-winning museum.
The DeSoto County Museum is most recently embarking on a project coordinated with another group that is aimed at recording the names of those, who, after serving their country are buried overseas. Military personnel from the Eudora community is the first to be chronicled … more on that later.
In a few weeks, the museum will unveil its latest exhibit, the Pittman Family Newspaper Archive, in which bound volumes from the newspaper will be housed in the soon-to-be completed Archive and Research Room of the museum.
A life-size wall mural of the history of the printed word in DeSoto County also will be unveiled.
We at the DeSoto County Museum are hopeful the public will utilize this great genealogical and historical resource in the years to come.
Words, stories and images together weave the narrative of our county’s rich history. Help us tell that story.
Robert Lee Long is Curator of the DeSoto County Museum.
