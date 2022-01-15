This tax season will be a little different for some parents because of the Advance Child Tax Credit payments that were paid during 2021. Some parents chose not to accept those same payments. So, what is a parent to do?
Important changes to the Child Tax Credit helped many families get advance payments of the credit and was a financial lifeline during the pandemic.
For some families, half the total amount of the credit was paid in advance monthly payments in 2021. The other half of the payment can be claimed when you file your 2021 income tax return. Advance payments were sent automatically to eligible families. You did have the opt-out option if you did not want to receive the advance payments.
The IRS has a website that provides answers to some common questions that taxpayers may have about properly filing the tax credit on their 2021 tax return. That information page can be found at https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/2021-child-tax-credit-and-advance-child-tax- credit-payments-frequently-asked-questions.
The most asked question according to the IRS is how do I reconcile my Advance Child Tax Credit Payments or my Child Tax Credit on my 2021 tax return? The IRS answer to this question is when you file your 2021 tax return during the 2022 tax filing season, you need to compare the total amount of the advance Child Tax Credit payments that you received during 2021 with the amount of the Child Tax Credit that you can properly claim on your 2021 tax return.
If the amount of your Child Tax Credit exceeds the total amount of your advance Child Tax Credit payments, you can claim the remaining amount of your Child Tax Credit on your 2021 tax return. The flip side of the coin is that if you received a total amount of advance Child Tax Credit payments that exceeds the amount of Child Tax Credit that you can properly claim on your 2021 tax year, you may need to repay to the IRS some or all of that excess payment.
There are some exceptions to having to pay back the excess amount. Check the IRS website for more details on this topic.
During the month of January 2022, the IRS should be sending you Letter 6419 to provide the total amount of advance Child Tax Credit payments that were disbursed to you during 2021.
This is a follow-up letter to letters 6416 and 6416-A which were mailed by the IRS in June 2021. These letters estimated the Child Tax Credit (CTC) amounts for tax year 2021 and told taxpayers they may be eligible to receive advance CTC payments. The IRS is advising you to keep these letters regarding your advance Child Tax Credit payments with your tax records. You may need
to refer to these letters when you file your 2021 tax return during the 2022 tax filing season.
Southern Bancorp hosts VITA sites across Mississippi and Arkansas. Check with the branch located nearest you to see when the filing process begins and what documents you need to file your taxes this year.
If you need additional information please call me at 662-624-5776 or email me at Charlestien.harris@southernpartners.org.
Until next week---Stay financially fit!
