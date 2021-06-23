Every day you wake up, you have choices to make. The choices you make can define your life.
One can choose to be negative, critical, always blaming others and circumstances, or one can choose to be positive, happy, accept life with all its challenges but determined to live with enthusiasm, being thankful and joyful.
My life has been blessed beyond what I deserve. With my blessings come responsibilities and obligations. My blessings do not make me any more special than someone who is different or even opposite of myself, but I do believe that if a person is blessed, one should look for opportunities to bless others.
Unfortunately, I have my regrets. Instead of listening, I spoke. Instead of sharing, I held on. Instead of acting, I was immobile. Instead of voting, I abstained. Instead of fighting, I did not. Instead of running away, I stayed. Instead of encouraging others I discouraged them by pointing out dangers or consequences. Instead of speaking up, I remained quiet. Life teaches best when it is painful.
I know many who say they are “Christian” who are negative, even toxic. I am not sure which Christ they are following, but whoever they are following, they are not following the Christ in the Bible.
It is a blessing to know others who define what it is to follow Christ. They are not perfect, they had their bad decisions, difficulties in life, but they are people I want to emulate, to follow them because they do their best to follow Christ.
People like (first names only), Eddie, Carolyn, Richard, Doyle, Carlos, Ruby, Elbert, Connie, Eugene, Peggy, George, Sue Ann, Victor, Danny, Clarice, Lynn, Mark, David, and so many others.
Many people believe they deserve to be happy. I find it difficult to understand how one can be so presumptuous to believe that they “deserve” to be happy? The apostle Paul said he “learned to be content” (Philippians 4:12-13) not that he “deserved” to be happy.
Others search for who they are. Some say, they need to “find myself” then move out into the world trying every possible pleasure. This desire to be happy causes many to think, say, or do many things, become someone they are not – chase after a false identify. They pursue happiness, only to discover like king Solomon discovered, “All is vanity” (Ecclesiastes 1:2) and that there is a right and wrong. As king Solomon wrote, “The conclusion, when all has been heard, is fear (respect) God and keep His commandments, because this applies to every person. For God will bring every act to judgment, everything which is hidden, whether it is good or evil: (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14).
Each day is an opportunity to let the past stay in the past. Christ forgives all that is in our past – ask Him, He will. We read, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
Yesterday’s choices are in the past, you may have to deal with the consequences of past decisions but Christ forgives, redeems you, and will redirect your life. Choose Christ.
