Do you believe your decisions today changes your tomorrow?
In the Bible there are many examples of people who made decisions one day only to have their tomorrow changed. There is the example of the two thieves hanging on each side of Jesus while on the Cross.
During His crucifixion, Jesus and the two men had a conversation. “One of the criminals who were hanged next to Jesus hurled abuse at Him (Jesus), saying, “Are You not the Christ? Save Yourself and us!” But the other answered, and rebuking him said, “Do you not even fear God, since you are under the same sentence of condemnation? And we indeed are suffering justly, for we are receiving what we deserve for our deeds; but this man has done nothing wrong.” And he said, “Jesus, remember me when You come in Your kingdom!” And He said to him, “Truly I say to you, today you shall be with Me in Paradise” (Luke 23:39-43).
The two thieves were insulting Jesus while hanging on their cross but one of the criminals had a “come to Jesus moment.”
At some point in time, one of the two criminals decided to put his faith in Christ that fateful day and his tomorrow was changed for eternity. Your today, that is, your decisions, change your tomorrow.
Alfred Nobel did this very thing. When Nobel’s brother passed away, a newspaper ran a very detailed obituary about Alfred Nobel. The newspaper made the mistake of thinking it was Alfred Nobel who died and not his brother. The obituary highlighted Alfred’s great accomplishments and his making a fortune manufacturing explosives, including dynamite.
What motivated Nobel to think and act differently the day he read his own obituary is how the newspaper described Nobel, a man who made it “possible to kill more people more quickly than anyone else who had ever lived.”
Nobel changed his tomorrow by creating the Nobel Peace Prize. The thief on the cross changed his eternity because he changed his today while on the cross.
We can blame our circumstances, upbringing, environment, education, or others, but ultimately our eternity depends on our decisions today. When we stand before Christ, each one will answer by himself or herself with no one else by our side.
Change tomorrow by changing your today. Christ paid the price for your change on the Cross. Ask Christ to help you change!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.