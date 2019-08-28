The Time Traveler will be tapping his feet along with a parking lot full of bluegrass and old-time music enthusiasts when a host of musicians from far and wide join together on Sunday night, Sept. 8, to help save the historic Crumpler-Ferguson Log Cabin, located on the grounds of the DeSoto County Museum, from further dilapidation.
The musical show, which features the famous Kolodner Quartet from Baltimore, Maryland, along with local musical acts like folk guitarist Brian Blake and Tony Manard, and promises an evening of fun at the cabin, which for many years hosted several bluegrass acts every Thursday night.
Due to the state of disrepair, those weekly bluegrass jamborees have been put on hold until repairs can be made to the cabin. Local dentist Dr. Jason Coleman and his crew have made several major repairs to the cabin flooring to get her ready for the benefit concert next Sunday night.
The gates open at 6 p.m. Famed barbecue chef Sonny Daniels, whose award-winning barbecue has placed in the top eight worldwide winners for 18 years, will be serving up his delicious barbecue and will donating half of the proceeds to the cabin repair effort. Ice cream, cold drinks and hot dogs will also be served.
The cabin, which has alternately served as a field hospital, Confederate soldier hide-out, restaurant and a long-time residence of some of the county’s earliest pioneers, is now more than 152 years-old and showing signs of wear and age.
Many years ago, Bobbie Ferguson shared her stories of growing up in the two-room dog-trot style cabin and the memories of times spent there as a child.
The cabin was carefully dismantled and reassembled, numbering the boards and planks when it came to rest on the grounds of the DeSoto County Museum nearly two decades ago.
It is one of the few remaining dwellings of the dog-trot style left in fast-growing DeSoto County.
Once repaired, it is the hope that the cabin can become a focus of historical displays and living history demonstrations. Lye-soap making, cheese making, butter churning, quilting and other crafts, which are fast-becoming among the lost arts of our civilization, can be resurrected and taught to future generations.
This past week, the Time Traveler was in talks with the DeSoto County School District about providing cursive writing and calligraphy lessons by some of our retired teachers which would be conducted at or near the vintage mail desk formerly housed at the Nesbit Post Office and now in the museum, courtesy of Lynn Ford.
The Historic DeSoto Foundation is seeking donations for the repair of the historic log cabin, even if an individual or family cannot attend the benefit concert next Sunday night. Tax deductible donations can be made care of the DeSoto County Museum at P.O. Box 866, Hernando, MS 38632.
Corporate angels with designated gifts of $5,000 or more are also being sought and those gifts will be rewarded with a special “Day at the Cabin,” in honor of your corporation in which your employees will be treated to a complimentary tour of the cabin, the DeSoto County Museum which is located next door, and a catered picnic.
Even if you are new to DeSoto County, the historic cabin offers a valuable look back at DeSoto County’s precious past and the museum next door promises an entire day of engaging displays and a collection of artifacts unrivaled in Mississippi.
Individuals, families and civic organizations have recently stepped up to assist the Historic DeSoto Foundation in making needed repairs to the physical plant and campus of the award-winning, 16-year-old museum, including the Pittman family, Bill and Lolly Bailey, The Maddox Foundation, Krewe of Hernando, DeSoto Arts Council and many more.
So “catch the cabin fever” and come on out to the Bluegrass Benefit Concert to help save the historic Crumpler-Ferguson Log Cabin, Sunday night, Sept. 8, from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on the grounds of the DeSoto County Museum, located at 111 E. Commerce Street in the DeSoto County seat of Hernando.
Bring lawn chairs, quilts and come early to get a good seat and enjoy food and beverages. Parking is graciously being provided by the Hernando Baptist Church, located behind the museum on Center Street. Also be sure to thank Tom and Ellen Mulligan, owners of Magnolia Grove Bed and Breakfast in Hernando for extending some of that wonderful DeSoto County hospitality to our musical guests.
See you there!!!
ROBERT LEE LONG is Curator of the DeSoto County Museum.
