“Be strong and of a good courage: for unto this people shalt thou divide for an inheritance the land, which I sware unto their fathers to give them. Only be thou strong and very courageous, that thou mayest observe to do according to all the law, which Moses my servant commanded thee: turn not from it to the right hand or to the left, that thou mayest prosper whithersoever thou goest. This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success. Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.” (Joshua 1:6–9)
December 7, 1941; November 22, 1963; September 11, 2001. These dates are days that “will live in infamy” and are days that are vivid memories for those that lived through them. Many have discussed where they were and what they were doing when they heard of the assassination of JFK, and the same has been discussed when referring to the attacks that occurred on 9/11. There are some events that take place that change the course of history. After the incidents that took place in Columbine High School in 1999, and the events that took place on 9/11, there was an increase in security measures. Schools began to have police officers on duty at the schools, and airport security was increased; these measures are still in place do this day. What do we do when things like this happen? When we find ourselves in a situation that is new and unfamiliar and perhaps, we do not really know the best course of action, what is our response to these times? Are we stunned in fear of having to do something new, or are we courageous enough to face the things that need to be done? Joshua and the Israelites found themselves in new territory and God spoke to Joshua, telling him emphatically to “be strong and of good courage” (Josh. 1:6-9), which raises the question, are we as strong and courageous as we should be and if not, how can we be?
As the book of Joshua begins, Israel finds themselves at a turning point and they needed to understand that God will provide. For forty years, Israel had been learning the hard lesson that God will provide. From their escape from Egyptian bondage, Israel learned God will provide deliverance (Exodus 15). From the manna they received they learned God would provide nourishment (Exodus 16). From the pillar of cloud and the pillar of light they learned God would provide guidance (Exodus 13:21-22). Moses had been the leader of the Israelites as God sent him to bring them out of Egyptian bondage and led them through their wandering in the wilderness, but as the book of Joshua begins, God, speaking to Joshua, says “Moses my servant is dead” (Joshua 1:2). God would provide a new leader for Israel, and Joshua was the best qualified for the job. Joshua had been at the right hand of Moses since the exodus from Egypt (Exodus 24:13). Joshua was one of the two faithful spies when Moses sent twelve to spy out the Promise Land (Numbers 14:6-8). Joshua was the one God trusted to lead the people into the Promise Land and now God will speak to Joshua as He spoke to Moses. God promised Abraham long ago that his people would inherit the land, Moses was leading the people to this land, and now was the time for them to inherit all the promises God had in store for them and Joshua was the one selected to lead them (Joshua 21:43-45). God was going to provide this land and drive out the inhabitants of the land (Joshua 1:5, 10:8, 23:9). 685 years after the promise was given to Abraham, while spending 400 years in bondage in Egypt, 40 years after walking through the Red Sea, 40 years after wandering through the wilderness, after seeing the deaths of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, and Moses, and after all these men looking for the promise land, and after the death of all those that did not believe God would provide, now the time had come that God would provide as He promised. We, like Israel, need to be reminded that God provides. God can do exceedingly abundantly, above all that we ask or think (Eph. 3:20-21). God has provided life and all that we have in it (Matt. 6:31-32). God provides nourishment, shelter, and has provided salvation through His Son. Knowing God provides, what is holding us back from being strong and courageous as His servants?
Joshua was aware of the guidance God provided but he is now being commissioned to be the leader of Israel that will guide them into the Promise Land and needed to remember to always look to God for guidance. God commanded Joshua to observe to do all He commanded (Joshua 1:7-8). Joshua needed to cling to the commandments of God, not turning to the left or right (Deut. 4:2; Deut. 12:32). Joshua needed to continue to press forward and never be distracted by what was going on around him, as there was plenty in the land, they would conquer that would cause distractions. The Israelites had a history of turning to idols, which was enough reason for God to remind them, and soon they would inherit the Promise Land which should cause them to be desirous of being obedient to God. All this information was not new information but was something they should have remembered (Deut. 6:4-11). Like Israel, we need to remember that God is our guide. We should constantly be meditating on His Word (Psalm 1:1-3). We should hide His Word in our hearts to keep us from sin (Psalm 119:11). We should be using His Word as a lamp unto our feet and a light unto our path (Psalm 119:105). God has given His Word to be our instruction in righteousness (2 Tim. 3:16-17) and we should be doing all things possible to keep His commandments.
In the critical point in the history of Israel, after losing Moses, and just before the time they would receive the Promise Land, God reminded Joshua, He would protect Israel. Joshua was to be of good courage and not be afraid (Joshua 1:9). Fear will stop many from doing the things that need to be done, and more importantly it will keep many from doing what God wants them to do. The whole duty of man is to fear God and keep His commandments (Ecc. 12:13). The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom (Psalm 111:10). Joshua needed to remember God would not leave him nor forsake him (Joshua 1:5). God would protect them as they conquered the land. Joshua was not to be dismayed/discouraged. If the job seemed to difficult, Joshua did not need to quit. If the Israelites were not as strong and courageous as they should have been, Joshua did not need to let them drag him down. How could Joshua be faithful when his leader had left him, when all the pressures of being the leader is added to him, when there has been an entire generation that has passed in the wilderness, after all the things that took place leading up to this point and now God tells him to be strong and courageous, how could Joshua do this? God reminded Joshua, “…for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.” (Joshua 1:9). Like Joshua, we can be faithful when we remember, “…for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.” When we were lost in sin, God provided a Sacrifice for our redemption (Rom. 5:1-2). When we are pilgrims and strangers in this wilderness, we need to remember God is with us (1 Peter 2:9-12). When we are faced with temptations we need to remember to draw nigh to God and He will draw nigh to us (James 4:6-10). When those that have led us in the past are taken by death, or when it is our time to face death and leave this world behind, remember God has a placed prepared for those that are faithful (John 14:1-3). When facing everything life has to offer, we can be strong and of good courage, just like Joshua.
God will never leave us nor forsake us. We, just like Joshua, need to hear the message, God will provide, God will guide, and God will protect. God will be God; will we allow Him to be our God?
