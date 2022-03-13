“Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.” (Galatians 5:19–23)
In just a few days winter will leave us and spring will begin. In some parts of the country that is exciting news, as they have extreme winters with plenty of snow and freezing temperatures, unlike those of us in the south where we have four seasons every two weeks. It will not be long until everyone will be planting flowers, mowing lawns, and preparing their gardens, and the pollen will be a force to be reckoned with for all the allergy sufferers. Spring is the time of year that everything begins to grow, flowers begin to bloom, and vegetables are planted in hopes of being able to enjoy the fruits of labor. What would happen if one was to plant a garden or fruit trees, tending to it properly, and expecting a successful crop but instead of producing the plants or trees produced nothing? What would one do if they spent time and money preparing for a successful crop, but the plants or trees died instead of grow? Most likely, when a plant or tree is not producing and begins to die, that plant or tree is removed, possibly place the tree in a burn pile or use it for firewood and the plants are discarded as they have no profit for anything. This is a process that every gardener is aware of, but it is also a principle that is found in Scripture. Galatians 6:7-8 reminds us that God will not be mocked, whatever a man sows, that he will also reap, and those that sow to the Spirit shall reap everlasting life. How does one sow to be able to reap everlasting life?
Sowers: Every person will sow some type of seed. In Galatians, the Scriptures describe two types of seeds, and just as there are two types of seeds, there are also two types of sowers. Galatians 6:7-8 does not say there are those that sow one or the other and some that do not sow at all, but it does say that everyone sows seed. There are some that will refuse to bear the fruit of the Spirit and by nature they are bearing the works of the flesh. One will either submit to the Word of God, humble themselves, and be obedient unto death, or they will live a life of arrogance, and disobedience and sow to the lusts of the world. Every man must bear his own burden and prove his own work (Galatians 6:4-5). One can be a worker of righteousness or a worker of disobedience. Jesus described two paths that one may take, there is the wide gate with the broad way that leads to destruction, or there is the strait gate with the narrow way which leads to life (Matt. 7:13-14). Jesus says that one will be known by their fruits (Matt. 7:20-23) and some will be rejected by Jesus because they did not do the will of the Father (did not sow properly). Sowing is a term that describes one’s manner of life, and our actions are pictured as fruits that come from the type of life one is living. If one is living a Christian life, having the seed which is the Word of God planted in them (Luke 8:11), and cares and nurtures the seed then they will produce the fruit of the Spirit (see also Rom. 10:17; 2 Tim. 2:15; Psalm 119:105; Psalm 119:11).
Seeds: Just as there are two types of sowers, there are two types of seeds. There is the seed that produces the fruit of the Spirit (Luke 8:11; Gal. 5:22-23), and then there is the seed which produces the works of the flesh (1 John 2:15-17; Gal. 5:19-21). How are these seeds planted, and how are these fruits produced? Without faith it is impossible to please God (Hebrews 11:6), and faith is produced by the hearing of the Word of God (Rom. 10:17). We have been blessed far above measure as God has communicated with us and has given us everything, we need that pertains to life and godliness (Heb. 1:1-2; 2 Peter 1:3). If one desires to have a garden, they must plant seeds if they expect to have crops, and if one desires to reap everlasting life, then they must plant the seed, which is the Word of God, in their minds, tend to it daily, nurture and care for the planted, and then produce the intended fruit. There is two types of seeds mentioned in Galatians that come from two different sources. The fruit of the Spirit is that which is produced by the Word of God (Eph. 6:17; Heb. 4:12). God, through Holy Spirit inspiration, has given us instruction in righteousness (2 Tim. 3:16-17) and when one plants appropriately, the fruit of the Spirit can be produced. Then there is the works of the flesh which is produced by deception (Gen. 3:4). The works of the flesh is the fruit that is produced by one that does not obey the Word of God and is deceived by Satan (John 8:44). There is not much diligence that is needed to bear this type of fruit, one does not have to search the Scriptures, one does not have to abstain from the presence of evil, one does not have to do much of anything to bear the works of the flesh, but those that bear this type of fruit will not be able to enjoy the everlasting life that is promised to those that bear the fruit of the Spirit.
Season: There is a season of harvest that will come after the season of producing is over. Those that bear the works of the flesh will reap corruption (Gal. 6:8). Those that deny the Word of God will be cast out and thrown into the fire (Matt. 7:19; John 15:2-6; Rev. 21:8). Those that bear the fruit of the Spirit will receive everlasting life (Gal. 6:8; 2 Tim. 4:6-8; Rev. 21:6-7). The harvest will come, there is an appointed time when this life will end, and all that is in this earth will melt with fervent heat, but after this then the Judgment (Heb. 9:27; 2 Peter 3:10; 2 Cor. 5:10). Because there is a season of harvest coming there is urgency for each person to bear the fruit of the Spirit and be diligent in the tending to their seeds. The season of producing fruit is still upon us, we must continue to bear the fruit of the Spirit and encourage others to do the same.
Which fruit are you bearing? Have you sown to the flesh, being disobedient to God? Have you planted the seed of God so you can produce the fruit of the Spirit and be accepted by God?
