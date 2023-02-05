“Lord, I have loved the habitation of thy house, and the place where thine honour dwelleth. Gather not my soul with sinners, nor my life with bloody men: In whose hands is mischief, and their right hand is full of bribes. But as for me, I will walk in mine integrity: redeem me, and be merciful unto me.” (Psalm 26:8–11)
God commanded Jeremiah to proclaim His Word to a “backsliding Israel” and if they would return, the Lord would “not cause mine anger to fall upon you” (Jeremiah 3:12). The word “backsliding” is only found in the Old Testament when speaking of the children of Israel, but the act of backsliding or falling away is seen throughout the New Testament. In the book of Jeremiah, God calls for Israel’s return to His ways and their departure from idolatrous ways.
A study of the etymology of the word “backsliding” shows this term is “strictly a religious term.” Backsliding is when someone is determined to do something but relapses into their previous ways. The way we understand backsliding is, “someone committing their service to God, but at some point, they give in and fail to continue their service.” Backsliding is like a person trying to climb a mountain, having every intention to reach the top of the mountain, but at some point, they either deliberately decide to turn around and go back down, or they start to lose their footing and fall down the mountain. The church at Corinth was encouraged to “take heed” or else they would fall (1 Cor. 10:12). The churches in Galatia were told specifically “ye are fallen from grace” (Gal. 5:4). Peter warns of those that are “again entangled” and “overcome,” speaking of those that had fallen away (2 Peter 2:20-22). Many hold to the false idea that “once saved always saved” although there is surmountable evidence in Scripture to prove that the possibility of falling away is possible. Since it is the case that backsliding is possible, let’s examine Psalm 26 which will give a guideline to follow as we strive to continue in the faith and “not slide”.
To keep from backsliding, one must be honest with themselves. In Psalm 26:1, David asks Jehovah to “judge me, O LORD” and states that he has “walked in mine integrity.” Integrity is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles. David was able to make the statement that he walked in this type of honesty. David was honest with himself, at least at the time of writing this psalm. One of the best ways for the Christian to ensure they do not backslide is to make sure they are walking in integrity. The Christian must maintain a clean conscience, although there are many that live without any conscience, and it seems that people do whatever they desire without being bothered by the consequences and show no remorse for any wrongdoing. Christians are to walk in integrity, keeping ourselves “unspotted from the world” (James 1:27).
One must also trust in the Lord to keep them from backsliding. Not only did David walk in integrity, but he also stated he trusted in the Lord (Psalm 26:1). As David trusted in the Lord, he was able to make the statement that he shall not slide. Without faith it is impossible to please God, and one must believe/trust that He is and that He is the rewarder of them that diligently seek Him (Heb. 11:6). The hymn “Trust and Obey” states “for there is no other way” which reminds us there is no other way to live as a Christian than to trust and obey God. We are commanded to “walk by faith and not by sight” (2 Cor. 5:7), and we must continue to trust God, walk in His ways, and not be hindered by the troubles of this world.
“Examine me, O Lord, and prove me; try my reins and my heart” (Psalm 26:2). David asked God to examine him and prove him. If we want to prevent backsliding, we must examine ourselves. The Christian is told to examine themselves each first day of the week to ensure we are not partaking the Lord’s Supper unworthily (1 Cor. 11:28). It should be the habit of Christians to examine themselves and make sure we are living our lives according to the Scriptures. David asked God to examine him and try his reins and his heart. If we go through life, constantly asking God to examine ourselves we will be less likely to backslide.
Have you ever asked a child to do something, and watch them as they do what was asked of them? Most of the time, the child will be diligent about doing as asked but if unsupervised the child is more likely to stop doing what was asked of them, but when someone comes to supervise them again, they jump into action as if they had not ceased in the labors. How often do we live our lives like this, thinking that when no one is looking that we will do as we desire, but when in view of others we may be inclined to act differently? As a Christian we must live our lives always prepared to be examined by God.
“For thy lovingkindness is before mine eyes: and I have walked in thy truth” (Psalm 26:3). God’s loving kindness was before David’s eyes as he was aware of the kindness God had granted him. To some degree, everyone can relate to David as God has been kind to each of us although we may not deserve it. Avoiding backsliding is possible when one remembers the kindness and goodness of God.
David was aware of God’s kindness, he walked in His truth, just as we should do likewise. Remembering God’s kindness, David would not sit with the vain person or go with the dissemblers. David would not associate himself with those that were liars or backbiters, and those that did not do the works of a righteous man (Psalm 26:4-5). Christians are not to have fellowship with unfruitful works of darkness (Eph. 5:11), and to protect ourselves from backsliding we, like David, must keep ourselves from those that practice such. David “hated the congregation of evildoers” and would not “sit with the wicked” and if we desire to prevent backsliding, we must do the same.
As we remove ourselves from sin, we must consecrate ourselves to God (Psalm 26:6-12). David would wash his hands in innocence (proving his innocence; symbolizing a clean conscience) and has the voice of thanksgiving and tells of all the wondrous works of God. As David had separated himself from sin, it caused him to be thankful for all God did for him, just as our separation from sin must have the same effect on us. David loved the habitation of God’s house (the tabernacle; the place of worship). David was planted in the place where God dwells, he did not want to be gathered with sinners (Psalm 26:9), and he will walk in integrity, asking God to redeem him and be merciful to him (Psalm 26:11). David’s feet stood in the even places, and he will bless the Lord, as he is planted in the position of being separated to God, and for this reason he will not slide (Psalm 26:1).
Are we preparing ourselves to prevent backsliding? If we continue doing the things that David did in this Psalm, we can be sure that we will not backslide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.