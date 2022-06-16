Jesus said, “Because lawlessness is increased, most people’s love will grow cold” (Matthew 24:12).
When Jesus said, “Because lawlessness is increased, most people’s love will grow cold” He was speaking to His disciples about the signs of Jesus’s return and the beginning of the end of human time on earth.
Many people are asking this very question – Are we at the end of days? I cannot say, but I do know the signs that Jesus spoke to warn us about the beginning of the age.
Matthew chapter 24 is an amazing glimpse into our current events and future. Jesus warns us to be aware of signs, events, and people. The signs Jesus spoke of in Matthew 24 and in other passages in the Gospels assure us of what is to come, we do not need to panic, no need to be fearful or to worry.
Every pillar of our society and world is crumbling. Here in the United States every social institution is crumbling; Government and politicians cannot be trusted, doubt and questions flood every church and faith-based organization, public schools are failing at every level. The American justice system is not just, fair, or impartial. The basics of the once comfortable American dream no longer exists.
Normally one political party points the finger of blame at the other. But we know that Republicans, Democrats and Progressives share responsibility for the racial fissures, economic failures, and depletion of American security, the devaluing of human life. It is “We the people,” the legal citizens who are responsible for not holding politicians responsible and accountable for their votes, derelict in office, ingratiating and enriching themselves at the expense of the people they are to serve.
Politicians tell us the problem with mass shootings is the availability and abundance of guns. But the truth is what is in the heart of the person holding the gun? Take away the guns and the heart remains and if one has no gun, one uses a vehicle to kill people watching a Christmas parade, or one uses a knife to slash and maim people on a subway. It is the matter of the heart, “because lawlessness is increased, most people’s love will grow cold” (Matthew 24:12). When police, judges, prosecutors, and the politicians turn their eyes away from holding people accountable and punishing criminals, crime increases, criminals will always have illegal guns and law-abiding citizens will soon have no defense on their person or in the courtroom.
Jesus said, “For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and in various places there will be famines and earthquakes. But all these things are merely the beginning of birth pangs.” Jesus followed this by saying, “Now learn the parable from the fig tree; when its branch has already become tender and puts forth its leaves, you know that summer is near; So, you too, when you see all these things, recognize that He is near, right art the door” (Matthew 24:7-8 & 32-33).
Jesus warned us to watch for the signs, to learn the principles of what is to come. In the Old Testament there was a small group of “…men who understood the times, with knowledge of what Israel should do…” (1 Chronicles 12:32). I wish we had leaders like these!
Leaders often portray themselves as understanding our times and having knowledge of what we should do. Lately their understanding and knowledge of what to do have proven useless at best and destructive at worst. $4.00 (plus) gas and very soon to be $5.00 and much more, a predicted wheat shortage, medicine unavailable or recalled for numerous reasons, labor shortages, and the list goes on and on. There is absolutely no rational reason for America to have a shortage of baby formula! It has been man’s wisdom that has brought us to these circumstances and man’s wisdom is hurling us closer to the end as recorded in Matthew 24.
May I suggest that God is shaking our confidence to weed out those who really do not believe and do not live according to His standard in the Holy Bible. As Jesus said, for false Christs and false prophets will arise and will show great signs and wonders, to mislead, if possible, even the elect” (Matthew 24:24).
Is it possible you are being misled, frightened, or doubt your ability to endure to the end? Churches cannot save a person, but churches can make one feel good and complacent. Education makes people smarter but cannot make people wise. Good healthcare helps people live longer and enjoy life but cannot stop the progression of time or death. We can pay our “fair share” of taxes but we see it wasted, abused, misused, stolen, and supporting ideas, causes, people, and events that are helping to tear down the once great pillars of our society and culture.
The question to ask is not “Are we at the end?” The question to ask is “Are we ready for the end?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.