“…how then can I do this great wickedness, and sin against God?” (Genesis 39:9)
Doing what is right may be easier to do when you are surrounded by others that want to do what is right. I was given advise after obeying the Gospel to surround myself with as many Christian friends as I could to help me remain faithful. Those that have very little exposure to other Christian influences are at a much higher risk of falling away than those that have more influences of Christians. Peer pressure is one of the strongest forces/tools that Satan has at his disposal, and many have fallen short of the glory of God because of peer pressure. Phrases like “you are who you hang out with” or “one bad apple spoils the bunch” are so true when we think about the many times, maybe even in our lives, that pressure from others have caused us to do wrong.
Although it is difficult to do right when others around you want to do wrong, it is not impossible! Joseph was a man that was interested in doing what God wanted him to do. After being sold into slavery in Egypt (Gen 37:36), we read of a situation in which Joseph make the decision to do what was right, although he was punished for it (Gen. 39:1ff). Because Joseph did what was right God continued to provide for Joseph and as “the rest of the story” (as Paul Harvey would say) reveals that all of Israel was blessed by the actions of Joseph. Joseph was a man that was accountable. He was accountable to his God, and to his master, Potiphar. Although he could have given into the temptation of Potiphar’s wife, he refused and was accountable not committing so great a wickedness and sin against God (Gen. 39:9). When we are faced with temptations what are our thoughts? Do we look around to see if anyone is watching, do we wonder if we would get caught or be found out, or do we continue to be accountable Christians that understand the importance of not sinning against God?
