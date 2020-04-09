In last week’s column, the Time Traveler shared a wish that readers keep a journal during this difficult time in world history with the global pandemic raging in cities large and small.
It is our hope that these diaries and journals, along with so-called “refrigerator art” or crayon and pencil drawings from our children expressing how they view what is going on in the world around them, might be displayed at your award-winning DeSoto County Museum.
This exhibit might allow each of us and all of us to put this pandemic in perspective once it has passed and mark just how indelibly it has changed our lives.
I picked up a pen and began journaling with the onset of the pandemic and wished to share an excerpt here in this space. As I began writing this journal, I was sitting outside on our back patio and observed what I saw and heard:
“The early warning sirens which routinely sound at noon on Thursdays took on a more ominous tone in the face of the global pandemic. The sirens’ screeching wail seems to last longer than normal, lingering in the cool midday air like a floating phantom before it suddenly vanished and drifted away. When the wail subsided, the birds once again resumed their singing unseen from the canopy of trees from the shadowy woods beyond. The peals of the windchimes on the patio sounded like the sweet, pure notes of angels. In the distance, the plunking of the construction workers’ hammers struck an optimistic if the plodding tone, building away towards an uncertain future. Who would live in the houses they are building? What calamities, anxieties and travail would hide within those walls, behind closed doors?
The neighborhood this afternoon is unusually quiet. Somewhere a garage door goes up. Further down the block, another garage door clangs down. The squeal of a child echoes like the sound of a meadowlark. Suddenly, the noisy hum of a go-cart reverberates down the street. My barefoot teenage daughter sticks a toe out the patio door and recoils at the slight nip in the air. She has completed all of her online homework, an entire week’s worth, in a single day. She spends her time painting, turning her upstairs bedroom into an art studio. Without imploring, she has washed all the dishes in the kitchen sink. She has swept and cleaned the floors and done three loads of laundry. There was no pleading. There was no cajoling. A pleasant smile creeps across my unshaven face.
The FedEx driver has pulled into the driveway and we race to the door to see what package he has brought to our suburban home from the great unwashed world outside. We ordered the classic board game “Clue” six days ago and were informed it was on backorder. It is the cerebral equivalent of “comfort food,” a game played during our long-ago childhoods on rainy afternoons or stormy nights. Alas, this day it is another of several board games my wife and daughter have ordered. But there is no “Clue,” at least not yet. It is a metaphor for our daily existence.
Like millions of Americans in our shuttered homes, we are “clueless.”
This is how we spent our time together in the evenings when the newscasts become too dark and grim. It reminds me of how my mother would switch off the television when broadcasts of the Vietnam War began with how many casualties America suffered that day in the faraway jungles of Southeast Asia.
The smell of her fried chicken and taste of sweet tea and her delicious coconut cake would chase the demons of death away from our supper table in those days.
The twilight, then as now, seems brighter somehow. The virtual absence of airplane traffic has left the purple sky refreshed, cleaner like a canvas scrubbed of oily layers of old paint. The torrential rains which have fallen like clockwork wash away the invisible pestilence which lurks on the wind like the impetuous cough of the bogeyman. The air, too, smells sweeter with the pungent smell of freshly mowed grass and smoke from scattered barbecue grills.
As darkness falls, we slip like ghosts underneath the covers and stare up at the moon which still shines like a silver half-dollar in the night sky. There is a surreal quality to our lives now. It’s like having a front-row seat at the apocalypse. Silently, we pass the popcorn between us. We say our prayers, to our eternal Maker above us and to each other.
For deep in our hearts, we steadfastly believe, we shall overcome all of this someday soon.
Robert Lee Long is Curator of the DeSoto County Museum.
