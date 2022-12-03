Sometimes I can be a good Christian and at other times I can be an extremely cynical Christian.
A Cynic is “a person who believes that people are motivated purely by self-interest rather than acting for honorable or unselfish reasons.” A more modern definition includes, “an attitude characterized by a general distrust of others' motives.” I do not like being a cynical Christian.
I was sitting in Sunday School and found myself listening intently to the prayer requests of others. The Bible instructs us to do this very thing.
As the leader began to pray for the needs mentioned, I found myself watching those who shared their requests. My wife nudged me and said, “you’re supposed to close your eyes while we’re praying.”
I know this, but did you know one can pray with eyes opened? The problem was, I was not praying, I was in a cynical mood and I do not know why.
As the class leader prayed, I watched those who mentioned needs – I wondered, how important their prayer needs were. I noticed one who mentioned a need, as soon as she had finished sharing her need, she began checking her cell phone and chatting with a friend sitting next to her. I thought to myself (my cynicism intensifying), she thought her prayer request was important to mention to others but needs mentioned by others must not have been as important as hers because she started tapping on her cell phone and chatting with someone sitting next to her – even after prayer started! I did not pray for anyone or anything, my cynical self was at full throttle and picking up speed.
My eyes latched on to another person who mentioned a need – this person was sitting with his back to the speaker, legs and arms crossed, as if to say, ‘I don’t care.” I do not know why the person was sitting with his back to the leader, it does not really matter, does it?
Another person mentioned a need for a friends’ family. Giving more information than she needed to give, (we Christians are good at disguising gossip as “prayer requests”). I wondered, did the person who mentioned the need have a burden for her friend’s family or a burden to “share” something others did not know? Cynics easily move into being outstanding critics.
Critics are people who find fault with every person and event for miniscule reasons. Critics do not need a valid reason to criticize they have a “gift” to share their opinion even if no one ever asks. With prayer over and the teacher now teaching, I heard nothing, felt nothing, did not contribute anything of value and, I looked like a cynical, critical, unhappy person (Christian).
Allowing my cynicism to overwhelm me, led me to being critical of others. But the worst was yet to come. The final step in this vicious cycle of sin is pride. Pride is the root of cynicism, criticism, arrogance, false humility and so many other human faults.
Pride is dangerous, deceptive, it destroys individuals, families, churches, and nations.
Pride is what got Satan thrown down and out of heaven, we read, “How you have fallen from heaven,morning star, son of the dawn!You have been cast down to the earth,you who once laid low the nations!You said in your heart,“I will ascend to the heavens;I will raise my throneabove the stars of God;I will sit enthroned on the mount of assembly,on the utmost heights of the North.I will ascend above the tops of the clouds;I will make myself like the Most High” (Isaiah 14:12-14).
Satan was the praise and worship leader in Heaven but his pride rose to such a level he could not keep it in check. When pride fills our soul, we cannot see things correctly, pride causes us to suspect others and quickly destroys our relationships.
If faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen (Hebrews 11:6), then pride is the substance of destruction, the evidence of a soul in need of God to do a work in the heart.
God said, “The heart is more deceitful than all else and is desperately sick; Who can understand it?
“I, the Lord, search the heart, I test the mind, even to give to each man according to his ways,
According to the results of his deeds” (Jeremiah 17:9-10). And so, the human heart is full of pride, but we do not like to admit our pride so we do anything and everything to hide it, disguise it, and there is the truth of my problem – human pride.
I am being honest about my experience; I know there some folks will have disgust for me but I believe others will identify with my cynicism and identify that it exists in their life too.
Christians have the same problems, hang-ups, and issues, as anyone who is not a Christian. The issue for Christians is to let God’s Holy Spirit bring to our attention the areas of sin in our lives. In my case this one day it was cynicism, criticism, and pride. On other days it is something else.
What is God showing you about the areas of sin in your life?
