This is the day that the Lord has made. We shall rejoice and be glad in it. Our beautiful mother went to be with her Lord and savior on November 13, 2020. Yvonne P. Downs left behind 3 daughters, Mary D. Pettit (Malcolm Harvey) of Olive Branch, MS, Elisabeth Brinkmann (Greg) of Senatobia, MS, 3 grandchildren of Senatobia, MS, and Priscilla Pettit (Marlena Pettit) of Portville, CA. She left behind her lovely mother Ms. Billie Jean Dodson of Southaven, MS, her lovely sister Ms. Sandra P. Manning of Alabama, a nephew, Judge Manning of Senatobia, MS, and a niece Love Kiresten of Alabama. Our mother also left behind her wonderful spiritual godmother Ms. Fran Stewart of Collierville, TN and her dearest friend Ms. Penny Huckabee of Marshall Cty, MS. She dearly loved her beautiful dog Miss Rebbie Faith along with her grand dog Miss Rosha Faith.
Our family would love to thank alll the medical staff from all over, who took great care of our beloved mother Yvonne, may God Bless all of you. Our wonderful mother fought a courageous fight till the end. A celebration of her beautiful Christian life will be at a late date. If anyone would like to donate any memorials in our mother’s honor you can visit https://pushpay.com/g/cornerstonesouthaven?SRC=hpp and select Yvonne P. Downs to use debit or credit card. You are also welcome to send checks to Cornerstone Church P.O. Box 810 Southaven, MS 38671, Att: Benevolence Fund.
Our mother’s favorite Bible verses were Roman’s 8:31-39. Mom you surely will be missed by everyone. You touched so many lives. We are all so thankful we had you, but now you are in the arms of the Lord and now you at REST.