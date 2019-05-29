Southaven
Wilodene Burrell, 86, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Arbors of Olive Nursing Home in Southaven. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Ray Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Ray Funeral Home. Interment will be in North Cleveland Cemetery.
Wilodene was born on Sept. 22, 1932 in Doddsville to the late Alonzo Williams and Elsada Cook Williams. As a young woman, Wilodene worked hard on her family’s farm while attending school. Upon graduating from Drew High School, Wilodene traveled to Memphis to attend the Baptist School of Nursing. After completing her nursing degree, Wilodene had intentions of remaining in Memphis to begin her nursing career. However, while waiting on the results of her Nursing Board Exam, she worked at North Sunflower County Hospital as a graduate nurse and met the love of her life, Bobby Burrell, and stayed in Delta. She worked for 38 years as a Public Health Nurse at the Sunflower County Health Department, where she won state awards for her Outstanding Community Service. Wilodene was a skilled seamstress who also loved to quilt and embroider. She also loved to read, travel, work word-find puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and try new recipes. If you visited with her, Wilodene was quick to offer Coca-Cola along with some Nabs, which she believed could cure everything from an upset stomach to a broken heart. She was a caring, loving mother, granny, sister, daughter, aunt, neighbor and friend to all who knew her. As Alzheimer’s took so much from her, Wilodene’s innate kindness and empathy still shone through as she was able to minister to others with the disease even as it took its toll on her. Iris Wilodene Williams Burrell loved greatly and was greatly loved. She is preceded in passing by her parents and her loving husband of 63 years, Bobby Burrell. Wilodene is survived her three daughters, Bobby “Punkin” Burrell Bellflower (Dale) of Hernando, Jan Burrell Manning (Tim) of Florence, Arizona, and Joyce “Missy” Burrell Boyd (Charlie) of Hernando; four granddaughters, Leigh Manning Horton (Chris) of Ocean Springs, Lorien “Lori” Manning Gomez (John) of Queen Creek, Arizona, Jamie Boyd Whitney (Chris) of Caledonia, Emily Boyd Williams (Mark) of Hernando; one grandson, Williams “Will” Dale Bellflower of Hernando; four great-grandchildren, Shelby Layne Horton of Ocean Springs, Spencer Michael Horton of Ocean Springs, Elliot Claire Whitney of Caledonia; one sister, Eloise Parker of Grenada; one brother, Dennis Williams (Joyce) of Drew. Bro. Tom Marshall will officiate the service. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit rayfuneralhome.net.