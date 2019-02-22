HERNNDO
Willie Lee Gales Jr (Jun) was born on Dec. 1, 1946 in Hernando to the late Willie Lee and Bessie Lee Gales. He received his high school diploma from Hernando High School in 1968. Willie (Jun) accepted Christ in his life in 1958 at Hernando Church of God in Christ. Willie married his wife of 44 years on June 20, 1970 in Hernando. They were married until her passing in 2014. From that union was born a daughter Cheryl Jahnae. Willie (Jun) started his work life at the age of 19 at Amax Aluminum. He work there for three years before moving on to Union Tire Company and then on to Southern Tire Mart where he retired from in 2010. Mr. Gales passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Unity Christian Church, 3345 McCorkle Road, Memphis, Tenn. He leaves behind to cherish his memories: one daughter, Mrs. Cheryl Gales-Gaulden (Charro); two grandkids Canyon and Lincoln. He also leaves his siblings in which some preceded him in death, the late Walter Lee Gales and the late Christine Gales, Litdell Gales (Lucille), B.W. Gales (Ethel), Barbara Newberry, Marie Gales Knight, Christine Gales-Deceased, Veletha Powers (Clyde) and Verlinda Miller (Frank) and countless families, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.