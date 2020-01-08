May 4, 1945 — December 28, 2019
Beloved husband and father, Bill passed from this life on Dec. 28, 2019 after suffering a long illness. He was a long time communicant of St. Paul Catholic Church. Bill was a friend to all he met and spent much of his time in loving service to his family and church community. Bill was a proud veteran having served in the U.S. Army. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Pallie Walker. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Mary Kay Walker; daughter, Melanie (Tim) James of Southaven; son, Paul (Heather) Walker of Memphis, Tenn.; daughters, Kristen Walker of Arlington, Tenn.; Bridget (John) Pecoraro of Olive Branch; and Meghan (Josh) Dexter of Hernando. Bill is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Interment Service will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at West Tenn. State Vererans Cemetery in Memphis.