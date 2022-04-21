Mr. William H. “Sonny” Wilson passed away April 10, 2022 in Southaven, MS.
Sonny was born February 29, 1952, in Iuka, MS. He was a dedicated truck driver for many years before retiring to spend the rest of his remaining years with his family and friends. He was married to his wife, Donna, for 22 beautiful years. Sonny was an old country boy at heart. He was lighthearted and loved to make others smile. He loved picking on others and giving them nicknames. In his spare time, he loved watching Westerns and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Wilson of Southaven; his daughters, Angela Wilson Hargrave (Jason) of Arlington, TN, Ruthie Wilson Young (Gavin) of Olive Branch, MS, and Tiffani Arnold (Tommy) of Southaven; his sons, Terry Bailey (Angela) of Memphis, TN and Tyler Farrell of Los Angeles, CA; his 12 grandchildren; and his sisters, Jean (Charles) McClatchy, Joan (Vernon) Henderson, Jane (Harold) Frey, and June (Robbie) Barringer.
Sonny was preceded in death by parents, William “Shorty” Edward Wilson and Ruth Adams Wilson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven (626 Star Landing Road, East, Southaven, MS 38672). A Celebration of Life will immediately follow, also at Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven. Pastor Mike Higgins will be officiating. Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven is in charge of arrangements.
Donations or memorials in Mr. Wilson’s honor may be made to the donor’s choice of the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/) or the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate).
Online condolences may be left on his Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.