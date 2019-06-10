LAKE CORMORANT
Wilford “Will” Pace, an active member and certificate holder of the Mid-South Fair and a retired Captain with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, passed away June 9, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Mississippi in Oxford. Mr. Pace was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War. He was also a member of Glenn’s Chapel Church in Lake Cormorant, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Wahabi Shrine in Hernando. Mr. Pace is survived by his daughter, Debra Pace Branan (Homer) of Memphis; two sons, Jerry Randolph Pace (Blair) of Arlington, Virginia and Wilford Reginald Pace of Lake Cormorant; sister, Annette Bedgood of West Monroe, Louisiana; brother, Wilbur Pace, of Texarkana; grandchildren, Tucker Schunk (Chris), Boyd Branan, Will Pace (Kelly), Frank Pace, Randy Pace (Ashleigh) and Whitney Branan; great-grandchildren, Julian Branan, Daisy Schunk, Shelby Schunk, Chandler Pace, Cooper Pace and Harper Pace; five special family members, Harry, Bella, Olivia, Midnight and Ruby. Service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Glenn’s Chapel Church in Lake Cormorant, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at New Bethlehem Cemetery.