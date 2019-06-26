SOUTHAVEN
Waynetta Kiestler Jones of Southhaven was born July 24, 1943 in McNairy County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Wayne Elco and Irene Lynch Kiestler. She departed this life on June 23, 2019 in Southaven, at the age of 75 years, 10 months, 30 days. She was a homemaker and had worked for Orgill Brothers in Memphis, Tennessee, in the past. She is survived by her husband, John Allen Jones of Southaven; two daughters, Farrah Burk and husband Troy of Roswell, Georgia, Fonda Freeman of Selmer; a granddaughter, Sophia Burk; a brother, James Kiestler of Selmer; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by husband, Billy Gene Freeman and a brother, Joe Allen Kiestler. Services were held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer. Graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Forest Hill Memorial Park South at Memphis, Tennessee.