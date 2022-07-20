Wanda Manning Coleman passed from this earthly life to her eternal home on July 17th, 2022, one day shy of her 76th birthday. She fought fiercely for 7 months, until her last days against a rare aggressive cancer, until the Lord and His angels welcomed her home. She leaves behind two heartbroken daughters, Mindy and Shelli who are all that they are and all they ever will be much to the credit of her insurmountable love and support.
Wanda is a 1964 graduate of Hernando High School and worked for the State of MS with Vocational Rehabilitation for over 25 years until her retirement on June 30th, 2002. Her most important achievement, however, and greatest source of pride and joy was the loving care of her children and grandchildren. After raising 2 daughters, she helped care for two of her now grown grandchildren, and after retirement and even into the beginning of her illness, was a fulltime caregiver to her youngest grandchildren.
Wanda was a firm believer in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and a faithful prayer warrior for all of her family, her friends and her country. She could be found in the mornings with her bible, studying God’s Word and praying over scripture. Even in her illness, on her worst of days, she continually prayed over the sufferings of others and reminded her girls to do the same. She was a patriot to the end, fighting for her nation through prayer, the internet, and countless emails.
Wanda loved to cook and shared the gift of happiness through her baking talents. She loved eating cakes and pies, as much as she loved baking them, though her tiny frame did not even hint at the enormity of her sweet tooth. Her eldest grandson, Earle shared this love of sweets in his childhood, and carries her sense of humor with him into adulthood. The tradition continues on through her youngest grandson, Coleson, who possesses an amazing physical resemblance to “Mama Lu” and has her beautiful blue eyes that sparkle with delight, even at the thought of a sweet treat. Wanda’s talent for baking cakes grew into a small business, creating beautiful, delectable wedding cakes, several of which were featured in issues of Mississippi Magazine. When a debilitating diagnosis of degenerative scoliosis, ended her baking career much too soon, she continued to bake for family, friends and those in need up until the last weeks of her life. She was no stranger to pain, being told in 2001 she would be paralyzed from the degenerative spinal disease, never to walk again. While a neurosurgeon in Memphis, TN insisted she was not a surgical candidate, she battled through insurance regulations, seemingly impossible location and travel issues and found Dr. LaGrone in Amarillo, TX who would perform 2 surgeries in 2002 and 2006 to completely rebuild her spine. Her family is eternally grateful for her stubborn will and to Dr. LaGrone, for the productive, quality life she was able to live for many more years. This battle, no doubt, helped to prepare her and her family for the road ahead, facing the most frightening diagnosis of all, cancer.
Wanda possessed a quick wit, the gift of humor and a level of sarcasm, rivaled by few, that not only sustained her in the worst of times, but was also a source of much entertainment and laughter to those who knew and loved her. While she took little time for herself, when she did, if she wasn’t enjoying baking a lemon pie, you might find her watching back-to-back episodes of Walker, Texas Ranger. This led to an appreciation of Chuck Norris and most especially Chuck Norris jokes. Chuck Norris and Superman once agreed to a fight. The loser had to wear their underwear on the outside of their pants…. hysterical laughter follows. Wanda’s infectious laugh and big smile would spread all over her face to big, beautiful, blue eyes that danced as she threw her head back, which she so often did over funny little insignificant things, especially those that her grandchildren would do and say. Well known are the funny looks and faces shared between Mama Lu and each of her 2 granddaughters, though, perhaps known only to those closest to her, Wanda at heart, was a free spirit, at times quite mischievous. These, she passed on to her eldest granddaughter, Emery, while the stubbornness that gave her perseverance through many battles, is a trait readily seen in youngest Granddaughter, Izzy, along with a joyful laugh. Her only Great grandson, Waylon, she has loved dearly from a distance, and it seems he possesses a bit of her fighting spirit, which he carries into a 4th generation. What an impact, Mama Lu has made on all her grandchildren’s lives.
Wanda was proceeded in death by loving parents, Earl and Floy Manning. She is survived by two daughters, Mindy White Jenkins (Glen) and Dr. Shelli Coleman-Dodd (Will), four grandchildren, Emery Lu Causey (Travis), William Earle Jenkins, William Coleson Dodd, Isabella Reese Dodd, one great grandchild, Thomas Waylon Barnett, a sister Bonnie Manning Reid (Charles), two nieces, Amy Bishop (Donny), Jennifer Jones (David), and great niece and nephew, Maddie and Sam Jones.
The family would like to acknowledge the special ladies of Wanda’s Sunday School class for their love and support throughout her illness, Sanctuary Hospice for the excellent care and support provided during her final time, and Baptist Cancer Center, not only as her resource of treatment, but for the encouragement extended by all staff, Dr. Clyde Jones and Kim Hardin, NP during her brave battle.