DESOTO COUNTY
Victor Allen Vance, age 56, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born Oct. 19, 1962 to Larry Dwight Vance and Jimmie Dell Nolan Vance. Victor worked in maintenance at McKesson and enjoyed fishing and woodworking in his spare time. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family. A private burial will take place at the family plot. Survivors include his daughter, Rachael Gail Vance of Walls and his son, Luke Conner Vance of Southaven, and his brother, Mike Vance of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Alicia Gail Vance; a brother, Royce Dale Vance and his son Zachary Cole Vance. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com